 

DGAP-Adhoc HolidayCheck Group AG plans to raise capital by rights issue - principal shareholder Burda Digital SE gives commitment to subscribe more than EUR 20 million

03-Dec-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.


Munich, Germany, 3 December 2020 - Given the continuing upheaval in the market for holiday travel in the German-speaking area as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the consequent significant decline in sales and profits, HolidayCheck Group AG is planning a capital increase against cash contributions out of its authorised capital. Shareholders will be offered subscription rights.

HolidayCheck Group AG has entered into discussions on the matter with its principal shareholder, Burda Digital SE, which today informed the company of its intention to exercise its subscription right to the value of at least EUR 20 million, provided that the exercise price per share is not higher than EUR 1.65.

The company plans to use up its Authorised Capital 2018 fully and to increase the share capital by up to EUR 29,156,814, issuing up to 29,156,814 new shares. This is equal to 50 percent of the company's current share capital. The capital increase will take place in the first quarter of 2021, once the prospectus is approved.

Owing to the uncertainty regarding how long the crisis will continue, the company plans to use the funds primarily to finance its business operations.

The Management Board

 

Contact:
HolidayCheck Group AG
Armin Blohmann
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München

Tel.: +49 89 357680 901
