 

Shift4 Payments Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Secondary Offering”), at a price to the public of $55.50 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The Secondary Offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Shift4 is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the Secondary Offering, will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders and will not bear any offering expenses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are serving as lead joint book-running managers. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers. Raymond James, Truist Securities, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to the Secondary Offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2020. The Secondary Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Secondary Offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, email to Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (Tel: 800-221-1037 or email to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: Prospectus@citi.com).

Shift4 also announced today the pricing of a concurrent offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. Shift4 also granted the initial purchasers of that offering an option to purchase up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. The offering of Notes is not contingent upon the Secondary Offering, and the Secondary Offering is not contingent upon the offering of Notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift4 Payments Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Shift4’s Class A common …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering
30.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Convertible Notes Offering
30.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
11.11.20
Shift4 Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Acquires 3dcart Ecommerce Platform
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
5
Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial