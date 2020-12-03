 

Teleflex Ranked a Best Place to Work 2021 by MedReps.com

For the fourth consecutive year, Teleflex earned a top spot as a best place to work by United States sales professionals in the annual MedReps.com Best Places to Work Survey

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that it was named the winner of MedReps.com’s 10th Annual Best Places to Work in Medical Sales 2021 survey for the Large Category Best Medical Device Companies and placed second in the Overall Category, covering Best Medical Device Companies, Best Pharma Companies and Best Biotech Companies. The survey polled over 2,000 professionals from the MedReps community to identify which medical sales companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.

Specific to Teleflex, respondents shared they value the company for its positive corporate culture and strong products. “This award is a reflection of the dedication of our employees, particularly their steadfast commitment to our mission and culture. What sets us apart is our passionate people who are driving innovation to help positively impact the health and quality of people’s lives every day,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO of Teleflex.

Respondents also commended Teleflex leadership for their efforts in making employees a top priority during 2020. “Our Teleflex leadership has shown their honesty and trustworthiness through constant and transparent communications with employees, instating an environment of positivity within and outside of the workplace,” shared Mike Cummings, Vice President of Human Resources, The Americas. Jay White, Corporate Vice President, The Americas & EMEA added “When Teleflex was faced with the challenges of operating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we ensured that our people remained a top priority. We provided the flexibility to work from home where possible, and provided additional virtual IT support not only to employees but also for employees with children learning virtually.”

Teleflex is a company that thrives on shared values with people at the center of everything we do. Our people and our culture make Teleflex a great place to work. Working together, we are able to make a difference in the health and quality of people’s lives.

Click here to find out more: MedReps 2021 Report

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836


