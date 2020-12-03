Apogee Enterprises to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Friday, December 18, 2020 before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on December 18, 2020.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.