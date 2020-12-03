 

Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it has upsized and priced an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The issuance and sale of the Notes are scheduled to settle on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Shift4 also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes are being offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Shift4 and will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before September 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after September 15, 2025, noteholders may convert their Notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Shift4 will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Shift4’s election. The initial conversion rate is 12.4262 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $80.48 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 45.0% over the public offering price in the concurrent public offering of Class A common stock described below. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

Seite 1 von 2
Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it has upsized and priced an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Shift4 Payments Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
30.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Convertible Notes Offering
30.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
11.11.20
Shift4 Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Acquires 3dcart Ecommerce Platform
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
5
Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial