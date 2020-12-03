Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it has upsized and priced an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The issuance and sale of the Notes are scheduled to settle on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Shift4 also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $90.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes are being offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Shift4 and will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before September 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after September 15, 2025, noteholders may convert their Notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Shift4 will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Shift4’s election. The initial conversion rate is 12.4262 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $80.48 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 45.0% over the public offering price in the concurrent public offering of Class A common stock described below. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.