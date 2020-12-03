 

Safe-T Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Safe-T management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Safe-T is empowering organizations to easily and dynamically allow the secure access of users for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments to private apps, business-critical services and networks with maximum business continuity and minimal risk.

Gary Guyton, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise Safe-T in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America, commented: “Today, secure application, file and internet access for employees and users, has become a critical requirement for enterprises. Growth of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) industry has been driven by the rising need for policy-based security architecture to reduce network complexities and the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. This trend was enlarged by the massive realignment brought about this year as companies responded to the coronavirus pandemic by enabling or transitioning entirely to remote work-from-home, a development that emphasized the need for secure remote access. Safe-T has positioned the company as the most comprehensive solution supplier for organizations worldwide. We look forward to sharing their story with our wide network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Gary Guyton added: “Safe-T has seen industry-wide adoption from dozens of global partners for its unique ZoneZero solutions by companies seeking to implement Zero Trust security, which maintains strict external access controls which do not trust any user by default. ZoneZero is the only Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in the market which unifies all access scenarios for internal and external users. Safe-T has re-designed its ZTNA solution to create the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric (PAOF), incorporating the following modules: Safe-T ZoneZero SDP - a client-less ZTNA module for non-VPN users;  Safe-T ZoneZero VPN - first ever ZTNA for existing VPNs; and Safe-T ZoneZero MFA - first ever client-less ZTNA for internal users. Taken together, Safe-T offers true secure and transparent access for all entities to internal applications and data. Supporting all access use cases faced by organizations in one platform has been virtually impossible until recently, but is now a reality with Safe-T and the ZoneZero.”

