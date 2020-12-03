 

OLB Sees Strong Opportunities in the Hospitality Sector for Its DoubleBeam Payments Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  63   |   |   

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its DoubleBeam cloud-based payment services platform has been optimized to enable hospitality providers to expand business opportunities and deliver safe customer service options in COVID-restricted environments.

DoubleBeam is a fully integrated component of OLB’s omnicommerce portfolio, delivering comprehensive marketing, ordering, payment, and fulfillment processes through intuitive software and hardware. Utilized by operators of every size, DoubleBeam leverages the cloud to provide frictionless customer service and simple integration with back office processes and kitchen operations.

“We’ve been working hard throughout the pandemic to ensure that DoubleBeam customers can easily transition from a traditional premise-centric business model to a cloud-based infrastructure that facilitates safe business practices, including online ordering and fulfillment, contactless payment, and flexible delivery options,” said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for OLB. “By processing millions of transactions each month, DoubleBeam is proving its value as a secure and reliable solution that helps hospitality providers and other businesses flourish in the most challenging situations. We expect this trend to continue as more organizations seek efficient options to maintain operations.”

DoubleBeam hardware and software can often be set up in less than 15 minutes. The platform’s features include seamless order entry and processing with a direct link to kitchen printing systems, templates for menu management, a website builder, marketing and loyalty programs, and a free mobile app. DoubleBeam online and mobile apps also allow customers to pay for orders before entering the establishment, store favorite orders and payment sources, and provides a pathway for advertising and loyalty promotions.

DoubleBeam, and the entire OLB omnicommerce solution set, offer merchants a broad array of seamless integrations with inventory, warehouse, and supply chain management, accounting, employee scheduling and time tracking, and other business platforms.

Merchants interested in implementing DoubleBeam services can set up an account at https://doublebeam.com/get-started/. Resellers interested in adding DoubleBeam to their portfolio should visit https://doublebeam.com/new-reseller.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Seite 1 von 3
OLB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OLB Sees Strong Opportunities in the Hospitality Sector for Its DoubleBeam Payments Platform The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that its DoubleBeam cloud-based payment services platform has been optimized to enable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
OLB’s CrowdPay Facilitates SMB Crowdfunding Under New SEC Rules
16.11.20
OLB Offers Payment Processing Options for Cannabis and CBD Merchants
13.11.20
OLB Group, Announces Third Quarter Results
05.11.20
SecurePay From OLB Group to Provide ACH Transaction Features for Businesses