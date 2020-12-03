 

Can-Fite to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2020

03.12.2020, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that the Company’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at Benzinga’s inaugural Global SmallCap Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET on Track 2. Investors interested in viewing Can-Fite’s presentation may register with free access here for the two-day conference which takes place virtually from December 8-9, 2020.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

Seite 1 von 3


