 

J.Jill, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on December 10, 2020

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (866) 393-4306 or (734) 385-2616 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 8692056 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the live call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 8692056. The telephone replay will be available until Thursday, December 17, 2020.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through about 275 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com.

