J.Jill, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on December 10, 2020

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (866) 393-4306 or (734) 385-2616 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 8692056 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.