REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter EPS of $1.44

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter (“Q3 ‘20”) ended October 31, 2020. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q3 ‘20 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities and its refined coal operation. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, as is the refined coal entity, while those of its four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its two business segments as ethanol and by-products, and refined coal.

REX’s Q3 ‘20 net sales and revenue rose 43.4% to $124.3 million, compared with $86.7 million in Q3 ‘19. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher ethanol production levels, which led to a 56.7% increase in ethanol gallons sold and more than offset a small year-over-year decline in the average selling price per gallon of ethanol. Primarily reflecting these factors and an improved crush spread, Q3 ‘20 gross profit for the Company’s ethanol and by-products segment rose to $18.9 million, from $0.03 million in Q3 ‘19. As a result, the ethanol and by-products segment generated a profit before income taxes of $17.0 million in Q3 ‘20, compared to a loss of $2.8 million in Q3 ‘19. The Company’s refined coal operation incurred a $1.3 million gross loss and a $1.3 million loss before income taxes in Q3 ‘20, compared to a $1.8 million gross loss and a loss before income taxes of $1.6 million in Q3 ‘19. REX reported a Q3 ‘20 profit before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $15.1 million, compared with a loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $4.9 million in the comparable year ago period. While the refined coal operation negatively impacted gross profit and income before income taxes, it contributed a tax benefit of $1.0 million and $2.2 million for Q3 ‘20 and Q3 ‘19, respectively.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q3 ‘20 was $8.8 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in Q3 ‘19. Q3 ‘20 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $1.44, compared to a net loss per share of $0.32 in Q3 ‘19. Per share results in Q3 ‘20 and Q3 ‘19 are based on 6,143,000 and 6,319,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Segment Income Statement Data:

Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended ($ in thousands) October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales and revenue: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 124,217 $ 86,603 $ 246,694 $ 296,826 Refined coal (2) (3) 34 68 134 288 Total net sales and revenue $ 124,251 $ 86,671 $ 246,828 $ 297,114 Gross profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 18,929 $ 28 $ 11,259 $ 12,312 Refined coal (2) (1,250) (1,786) (4,241) (6,420) Total gross profit (loss) $ 17,679 $ (1,758) $ 7,018 $ 5,892 Income (loss) before income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 17,007 $ (2,822) $ 1,397 $ 3,491 Refined coal (2) (1,270) (1,648) (4,235) (6,351) Corporate and other (626) (434) (1,873) (1,146) Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,111 $ (4,904) $ (4,711) $ (4,006) (Provision) benefit for income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products $ (5,071) $ 945 $ (17) $ (160) Refined coal 985 2,181 4,863 9,282 Corporate and other 34 105 461 279 Total (provision) benefit for income taxes $ (4,052) $ 3,231 $ 5,307 $ 9,401 Segment profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products $ 9,660 $ (2,330) $ 49 $ 684 Refined coal (227) 607 821 3,209 Corporate and other (592) (329) (1,412) (868) Net income (loss) attributable to REX common shareholders $ 8,841 $ (2,052) $ (542) $ 3,025

(1) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 25% for One Earth and approximately 1% for NuGen. (2) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 5%. (3) Refined coal sales are reported net of the cost of coal.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “The strength of our third quarter results highlight the resiliency and adaptability of our teams and the efficiency of our plants as our two consolidated plants returned to production during the second quarter.

“Reflecting our solid balance sheet and long-term commitment to enhance shareholder value, during the quarter we repurchased 198,173 REX shares and in fiscal 2020 to date, we have returned over $19 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 316,349 shares. We ended the fiscal 2020 third quarter in a strong financial and liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments in excess of $202 million and working capital of $226 million and no bank debt.”

Balance Sheet

At October 31, 2020, REX had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $202.3 million, $42.4 million of which was at the parent company, and $159.9 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2020, of $205.7 million, $62.3 million of which was at the parent company, and $143.4 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

During the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2020 the Company repurchased 198,173 shares of its common stock at a cost $13.3 million, and subsequent to the end of the third quarter the Company purchased an additional 9,500 shares. As a result, the Company can repurchase approximately 33,512 additional shares under its current repurchase authorization. Reflecting all purchases to date, REX presently has approximately 5,992,002 shares of common stock outstanding.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s

consolidated alternative energy interests:

Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 1.31 $ 1.39 $ 1.28 $ 1.34 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 129.38 $ 134.57 $ 136.49 $ 137.48 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 56.68 $ 56.56 $ 52.44 $ 59.67 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 3.28 $ 4.15 $ 3.57 $ 3.79 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 2.09 $ 2.51 $ 2.87 $ 2.98

Supplemental data related to REX’s alternative energy interests:

REX American Resources Corporation

Ethanol Ownership Interests/Effective Annual Gallons Shipped as of October 31, 2020

(gallons in millions) Entity Trailing

Twelve

Months

Gallons

Shipped Current

REX

Ownership

Interest REX’s Current Effective

Ownership of Trailing Twelve

Month Gallons Shipped One Earth Energy, LLC

Gibson City, IL 119.5 75.3% 90.0 NuGen Energy, LLC

Marion, SD 95.9 99.5% 95.4 Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC

West Burlington, IA 103.1 10.3% 10.6 Big River Resources Galva, LLC

Galva, IL 113.7 10.3% 11.7 Big River United Energy, LLC

Dyersville, IA 117.9 5.7% 6.7 Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC

Boyceville, WI 55.2 10.3% 5.7 Total 605.3 n/a 220.1

Third Quarter Conference Call

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended October 31, 2020. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 220 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation in August 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

- statements of operations follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales and revenue $ 124,251 $ 86,671 $ 246,828 $ 297,114 Cost of sales 106,572 88,429 239,810 291,222 Gross profit (loss) 17,679 (1,758) 7,018 5,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,257) (4,133) (13,300) (13,629) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 1,152 (15) 168 350 Interest and other income, net 537 1,002 1,403 3,381 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 15,111 (4,904) (4,711) (4,006) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (4,052) 3,231 5,307 9,401 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 11,059 (1,673) 596 5,395 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,218) (379) (1,138) (2,370) Net income (loss) attributable to REX common shareholders $ 8,841 $ (2,052) $ (542) $ 3,025 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,143 6,319 6,221 6,318 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.44 ($ 0.32) ($ 0.09) $ 0.48

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited October 31, January 31, ASSETS 2020 2020 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,075 $ 179,658 Short-term investments 29,216 26,073 Restricted cash 884 1,113 Accounts receivable 12,496 12,969 Inventory 21,616 35,634 Refundable income taxes 5,947 6,029 Prepaid expenses and other 9,771 9,659 Total current assets 253,005 271,135 Property and equipment-net 154,401 163,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,054 16,173 Deferred taxes 22,297 17,061 Other assets 1,278 342 Equity method investment 30,126 32,464 TOTAL ASSETS $ 475,161 $ 500,502 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 15,588 $ 18,900 Current operating lease liabilities 5,105 4,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,049 7,764 Total current liabilities 26,742 31,599 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 4,138 4,334 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,548 10,688 Other long-term liabilities 282 275 Total long-term liabilities 12,968 15,297 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 45,000 shares authorized, 29,853 shares issued at par 299 299 Paid in capital 149,077 148,789 Retained earnings 586,443 586,985 Treasury stock, 23,852 and 23,561 shares, respectively (353,910) (335,066) Total REX shareholders’ equity 381,909 401,007 Non-controlling interests 53,542 52,599 Total equity 435,451 453,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 475,161 $ 500,502

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 596 $ 5,395 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 15,697 17,682 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,982 4,648 Income from equity method investments (168) (350) Dividends received from equity method investments 2,506 1,003 Interest income from investments (200) (25) Deferred income tax (5,431) (9,828) Stock based compensation expense 122 215 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (58) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 473 (5,013) Inventory 14,018 (12,561) Refundable income taxes 82 473 Prepaid expenses and other assets (517) (583) Accounts payable-trade (4,302) 5,618 Other liabilities (5,301) (9,010) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,499 (2,336) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (6,610) (2,643) Purchases of short-term investments (68,225) - Sales of short-term investments 65,282 15,000 Other (474) 369 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,027) 12,726 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (18,089) - Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (283) (2,598) Capital contributions from minority investor 88 258 Net cash used in financing activities (18,284) (2,340) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (6,812) 8,050 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 180,771 188,812 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period $ 173,959 $ 196,862 Non cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 198 $ 272 Non cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued $ - $ 99 Non cash financing activities – Stock awards issued $ 240 $ 487 Initial operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities recorded upon adoption of ASC 842 $ - $ 20,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities assumed upon lease execution $ 1,863 $ 432

