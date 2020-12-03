Lantronix Named Fifth Fastest-Growing Small Public Company by Orange County Business Journal

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it was named the fifth fastest-growing small* public company by the Orange County Business Journal. With 31.4 percent growth in revenues over two years, Lantronix is the top-ranked software, hardware and engineering services company on the list.

“We are proud to be named among the fastest-growing small public companies in Orange County,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix. “We attribute our fast-paced growth to our advancements in IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, communications and mobility. Our hardware, software and engineering services deliver a holistic solution that empowers our customers to innovate breakthrough products and services that have the potential to change the world.”

Lantronix’s advanced artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT products and engineering services contributed to the development of two of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020: Moxie Children’s Robot from Embodied Inc. and the HC1 Communicator smart hardhat from Guardhat. With Lantronix’s support, both companies were able to affordably jumpstart their designs and quickly get products to market.

Contributing to Lantronix’s fast growth over the past year has been its assertive and targeted acquisition strategy. Under Pickle’s leadership, Lantronix acquired IoT pioneer and Qualcomm partner Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in January 2020. It also acquired Maestro and FALCOM Holdings Limited, a leader in wireless IoT and connectivity technologies, in July 2019.

*OCBJ defines “small” as companies with less than $100 million in revenue.

