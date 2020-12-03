 

Lantronix Named Fifth Fastest-Growing Small Public Company by Orange County Business Journal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

Lantronix achieved 31.4 percent growth, fueled by its advancements in IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, communications and mobility

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it was named the fifth fastest-growing small* public company by the Orange County Business Journal. With 31.4 percent growth in revenues over two years, Lantronix is the top-ranked software, hardware and engineering services company on the list.

“We are proud to be named among the fastest-growing small public companies in Orange County,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix. “We attribute our fast-paced growth to our advancements in IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, communications and mobility. Our hardware, software and engineering services deliver a holistic solution that empowers our customers to innovate breakthrough products and services that have the potential to change the world.”

Lantronix’s advanced artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT products and engineering services contributed to the development of two of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020: Moxie Children’s Robot from Embodied Inc. and the HC1 Communicator smart hardhat from Guardhat. With Lantronix’s support, both companies were able to affordably jumpstart their designs and quickly get products to market.

Contributing to Lantronix’s fast growth over the past year has been its assertive and targeted acquisition strategy. Under Pickle’s leadership, Lantronix acquired IoT pioneer and Qualcomm partner Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in January 2020. It also acquired Maestro and FALCOM Holdings Limited, a leader in wireless IoT and connectivity technologies, in July 2019.

*OCBJ defines “small” as companies with less than $100 million in revenue.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Seite 1 von 3
Lantronix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix Named Fifth Fastest-Growing Small Public Company by Orange County Business Journal Lantronix achieved 31.4 percent growth, fueled by its advancements in IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, communications and mobilityIRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Lantronix stellt Youbiquo fortschrittliche IoT-Technologien für die Entwicklung von Augmented Reality-Smart-Brillen bereit
18.11.20
Lantronix Provides Advanced IoT Technologies to Youbiquo for Development of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses
12.11.20
Lantronix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
12.11.20
Lantronix startet Connectivity Services zur einfacheren Vernetzung von IoT-Flotten und Remote-Umgebungen mit globalen und nordamerikanischen Mobilfunknetzwerken
11.11.20
Lantronix Launches Connectivity Services to Simplify Connecting IoT Fleets and Remote Environments to Global and North American Carrier Cellular Networks
05.11.20
Lantronix Announces November Investor Conference Schedule