Evelo Biosciences Completes Enrollment to Interim Target in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating EDP1815 for the Treatment of Psoriasis
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines which act
in the small intestine with systemic effects, today announced that it is recruiting ahead of schedule and has completed enrollment of the patients necessary for the interim data readout in the
Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating EDP1815 for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. The interim data readout will include initial safety and efficacy data for the first 113 patients enrolled
in the trial. EDP1815 is an investigational oral biologic in development for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19.
“We are encouraged by the physician and patient interest in our Phase 2 trial, which has enabled us to complete enrollment to the interim target ahead of schedule despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Evelo. “Based on recent interactions with key opinion leaders, we see a growing understanding of the potential of SINTAX medicines to resolve systemic inflammation without immunosuppression, anticipating that EDP1815 may offer an improved profile over existing products and others in development as an orally-administered, safe, and effective medicine to address the needs of the millions of people with psoriasis.”
EDP1815-201 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate three doses of the enteric capsule formulation of EDP1815 versus placebo in 225 patients with mild to moderate psoriasis over a 16-week treatment period. The primary endpoint is mean reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score at 16 weeks. Key secondary endpoints include other clinical measures of disease such as Physician’s Global Assessment (PGA), Body Surface Area (BSA), PGA x BSA, Psoriasis Symptom Inventory (PSI), Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), and Lesion Severity Score (LSS).
About EDP1815 in Psoriasis
EDP1815 is an investigational oral biologic being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. EDP1815 is a strain of Prevotella histicola, selected for its specific pharmacology. In the second and third quarter of 2019, Evelo reported positive Phase 1b interim clinical data in two cohorts of patients with mild to moderate psoriasis. EDP1815 was well tolerated at both doses, with no overall difference reported from placebo. There was a reduction in mean LSS and PASI score after 28 days of dosing in both cohorts who received EDP1815. In the high dose cohort alone, there was a continued reduction in both mean LSS (of 24% vs. placebo of 7%) and PASI score (of 21% vs. placebo of 3%) at 42 days – 14 days following the last dose of the drug. This may indicate a sustained clinical effect and dose response. EPD1815 was also observed to limit the systemic production of multiple inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-8, TNF, and IL-1, which are well-established mediators of potentially harmful effects in patients with inflammatory diseases.
