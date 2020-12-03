Evelo Biosciences Completes Enrollment to Interim Target in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating EDP1815 for the Treatment of Psoriasis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines which act in the small intestine with systemic effects, today announced that it is recruiting ahead of schedule and has completed enrollment of the patients necessary for the interim data readout in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating EDP1815 for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. The interim data readout will include initial safety and efficacy data for the first 113 patients enrolled in the trial. EDP1815 is an investigational oral biologic in development for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19.



“We are encouraged by the physician and patient interest in our Phase 2 trial, which has enabled us to complete enrollment to the interim target ahead of schedule despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Evelo. “Based on recent interactions with key opinion leaders, we see a growing understanding of the potential of SINTAX medicines to resolve systemic inflammation without immunosuppression, anticipating that EDP1815 may offer an improved profile over existing products and others in development as an orally-administered, safe, and effective medicine to address the needs of the millions of people with psoriasis.”