 

Aldebaran Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program and Outlines Plan for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  92   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE) is pleased to provide an update regarding ongoing technical work being done in advance of a 2021 drill program at its Altar copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company has completed a variety of programs and surveys (listed below) that have provided valuable information and insights into the controls of the copper-gold mineralization at the Altar project. The culmination of this work will be the development of a new geological model, which will be used as the base for an updated resource estimate focussed on highlighting higher-grade mineralization, as well as the delineation of areas for possible extensions of the known higher-grade mineralization and new, previously untested, exploration targets.

Highlights of Work Completed (2020) and Work Planned (2021)

2020:

• Detailed Core Re-logging Program

  • ~115,000 m of historical core completed

• Surface Geological Mapping

  • ~3,000 hectares covered (1:10,000 scale)

• Surface Talus Fine Geochemical Sampling Program

  • 1,915 of a planned ~3,200 talus fine samples collected to date over the entire property; program is ongoing and expected to be completed soon

• Ground Magnetic Geophysical Survey

  • ~4,425 hectares surveyed

• Hyperspectral Survey & Structural Analysis

  • Aster: Regional 1:50,000 Area 60 x 60 km (3,600 km2)
  • Worldview3: Detailed 1:10,000 Area 16 x 24 km (384 km2)

• Creation of a Fault Block Model for the Altar Cluster of Porphyries

  • Definition of syn- & post-mineral faults

• Definition and Modeling of the Supergene Copper Zones

  • For future re-evaluation of lower CapEx heap-leach opportunities

• Definition of Hypogene Copper Grade Shells that Respect the Fault Blocks

  • Helps identify higher-grade copper zones and their possible extensions

• Definition of Gold Grade Shells that Respect the Fault Blocks

  • Helps identify higher-grade gold zones and their possible extensions

• Modelling of Arsenic using >300 ppm Grade Shells

  • Will better constrain arsenic in the resource block model

2021:

• Updated 43-101 Compliant Resource Statement

  • Using geological constraints versus the previous resource model that only used geo-statistics
  • Focus on highlighting the location, geometry, and volume of the higher-grade copper-gold zones

• Drill Program

Seite 1 von 7
Aldebaran Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldebaran Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program and Outlines Plan for 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE) is pleased to provide an update regarding ongoing technical work being done in advance of a 2021 drill program at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...