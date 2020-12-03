Aldebaran Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program and Outlines Plan for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE) is pleased to provide an update regarding ongoing technical work being done in advance of a 2021 drill program at its Altar copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company has completed a variety of programs and surveys (listed below) that have provided valuable information and insights into the controls of the copper-gold mineralization at the Altar project. The culmination of this work will be the development of a new geological model, which will be used as the base for an updated resource estimate focussed on highlighting higher-grade mineralization, as well as the delineation of areas for possible extensions of the known higher-grade mineralization and new, previously untested, exploration targets.



Highlights of Work Completed (2020) and Work Planned (2021)