Aldebaran Provides Update on 2020 Exploration Program and Outlines Plan for 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V:
ALDE) is pleased to provide an update regarding ongoing technical work being done in advance of a 2021 drill program at its Altar copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province,
Argentina. The Company has completed a variety of programs and surveys (listed below) that have provided valuable information and insights into the controls of the copper-gold mineralization at the
Altar project. The culmination of this work will be the development of a new geological model, which will be used as the base for an updated resource estimate focussed on highlighting higher-grade
mineralization, as well as the delineation of areas for possible extensions of the known higher-grade mineralization and new, previously untested, exploration targets.
Highlights of Work Completed (2020) and Work Planned (2021)
2020:
• Detailed Core Re-logging Program
- ~115,000 m of historical core completed
• Surface Geological Mapping
- ~3,000 hectares covered (1:10,000 scale)
• Surface Talus Fine Geochemical Sampling Program
- 1,915 of a planned ~3,200 talus fine samples collected to date over the entire property; program is ongoing and expected to be completed soon
• Ground Magnetic Geophysical Survey
- ~4,425 hectares surveyed
• Hyperspectral Survey & Structural Analysis
- Aster: Regional 1:50,000 Area 60 x 60 km (3,600 km2)
- Worldview3: Detailed 1:10,000 Area 16 x 24 km (384 km2)
• Creation of a Fault Block Model for the Altar Cluster of Porphyries
- Definition of syn- & post-mineral faults
• Definition and Modeling of the Supergene Copper Zones
- For future re-evaluation of lower CapEx heap-leach opportunities
• Definition of Hypogene Copper Grade Shells that Respect the Fault Blocks
- Helps identify higher-grade copper zones and their possible extensions
• Definition of Gold Grade Shells that Respect the Fault Blocks
- Helps identify higher-grade gold zones and their possible extensions
• Modelling of Arsenic using >300 ppm Grade Shells
- Will better constrain arsenic in the resource block model
2021:
• Updated 43-101 Compliant Resource Statement
- Using geological constraints versus the previous resource model that only used geo-statistics
- Focus on highlighting the location, geometry, and volume of the higher-grade copper-gold zones
• Drill Program
0 Kommentare