Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Modernization Will Power Digital Business Models and Increased IT Spending, say Global 2000 Executives Infosys - HFS Research
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Report delineates impact of COVID-19
across industries; causing seismic shifts in business transition
- 51 percent organizations consider remote work or hybrid workforce model to be
the way forward
next-generation digital services and consulting, together with HFS Research
unveiled a market study titled, 'Nowhere to Hide: Embracing the Most Seismic
Technological and Business Change in our Lifetime.' Focusing on how the COVID-19
pandemic has impacted businesses across industries, this joint study by Infosys
and HFS Research revealed that numerous organizations have accelerated the
adoption of automation, digital business models, and the hyper-scale cloud to
respond to customer needs quickly and competitively. The report also brought to
fore a shift in corporate mindset to advocate change and digitize businesses.
The world changed overnight as COVID-19 created a state of upheaval and economic
uncertainty, deeming the real-time prediction of complex risk scenarios as
critical. The HFS Research spotlights the emergence of dynamic digital
organizations energized by technology that has opened avenues for rapid
progression and business growth. The report further highlights that more than
digitizing processes, digital transformation is about business leaders reshaping
existing business models and exploring new ways of uniting people, data, and
processes to create value for their customers. The Infosys-HFS Research
additionally emphasizes the strategies implemented by successful companies in
various industries (G2K) to survive and thrive in the post-pandemic economy.
For the study, HFS Research, in partnership with Infosys, surveyed 400 Global
2000 executives to understand how businesses can survive and thrive in the
economy riddled with the pandemic. It offers perspectives to develop an outlook
for IT and business services in the current geopolitical environment.
Key findings:
- Bigger impact: Almost 70 percent of respondents believe that COVID-19 will
