Celigo University Prepares All Users to Scale and Automate Their Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, today introduced Celigo University , a learning management system that offers free online tools, resources, training and certification for building integrations across multiple applications.

"In this fast-moving business environment, companies need to efficiently automate and scale while cross-functionally sharing data," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "Regardless of one's job title or role in the process, integrations should be easy and simple for everyone involved. With the launch of Celigo University, users will become more knowledgeable and empowered to create, customize and deploy the right solutions for their organizations."