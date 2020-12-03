 

DGAP-News BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-News: BodySmart Finance Limited / Key word(s): Bond
BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement

03.12.2020 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BodySmart Finance Limited

(the "Issuer")

(incorporated with limited liability in the Bailiwick of Jersey with registered number 131386)

44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 9WG

 

BodySmart Finance Limited - Coupon Payment Announcement

3rd December 2020

BodySmart Finance Limited Series 2020-B1 12.00% Fixed Rate Bonds Due 2025
(ISIN: GB00BMQ56V55)

(the "Bonds")

The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid, in full and on time, the coupon due to bondholders on 3rd December 2020, under its secured Medium Term Note Bond Programme.

This is the Issuer's first coupon payment. The next coupon payment is due on 3rd June 2021.

BodySmart Investment Group's (the "Borrower") trading activities are focused on the medical, aesthetic and wellness industry - a sector on the rise in the Middle East. The Borrower already owns a successful portfolio of cosmetic clinics and wellbeing studios and since the issuance of the Bonds, the Borrower has continued to invest strategically. Highlights include:

- Plans for an additional larger flagship location with more treatment rooms; which will allow a broader service offering and timetable for their clients

- Taking a major stake in an established wellness equipment manufacturer; whose equipment is used in gyms and health clubs across the world

- Commencing the retail channel of its strategy by selling leading specialist skincare treatments and products directly to their clients

The recent health and economic conditions offer a unique occasion to continue to derive high value from low priced assets in the market place.

The Borrower is regulated by the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Department of Economic Development and during the Covid environment of 2020, the Borrower's clinics and health clubs have passed all regular inspections. The wellness sector was amongst the first to re-open in early May 2020 and there has been good demand for their offering throughout the rest of the year.

Seite 1 von 3
Bodysmart Financial 12,00 % bis 06/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement DGAP-News: BodySmart Finance Limited / Key word(s): Bond BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement 03.12.2020 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BodySmart Finance Limited (the "Issuer") …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx übergibt Projekt 'Siemensstraße' in Wien an Hamburg Trust
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG einigt sich mit privaten Investoren, Banken und dem Bund auf ein Finanzierungspaket in Höhe ...
DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Umsatzzahlen zum 30. November 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 40 MILLION
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG reaches agreement with private investors, banks and the German federal government on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:26 Uhr
14.164
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
30.11.20
324
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM
26.11.20
694
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
23.11.20
4
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
20.11.20
877
WGF-Anleihen