PureTech Initiates Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Long COVID Respiratory Complications and Related Sequelae
PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of its global, Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow. The initiation follows the completion of a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100, which demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile.
COVID-19 survivors may be at risk for persistent complications, a condition referred to as Long COVID or Long Haul COVID. Fibrosis and inflammation are common mechanisms across several lung diseases, and there is increasing data that respiratory complications of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, begin during the acute phase of illness and may persist as lung fibrosis develops. PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate, LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), is an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory agent that holds potential for treating inflammation and fibrosis implicated in a range of respiratory conditions, including those associated with COVID-19. The Company today announced the initiation of its global, Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fibrosis and inflammation are common mechanisms across several lung diseases, and there is increasing data that respiratory complications of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), including shortness of breath, begin during the acute phase of illness and may persist as lung fibrosis develops. Similar respiratory complications caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) lasted for years in many survivors. According to a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), more than 40 percent of COVID-19 survivors assessed in an Italian study still reported shortness of breath an average of 60 days following symptom onset.1 These data suggest that a significant percentage of COVID-19 survivors may be at risk for respiratory complications and other sequelae, which is a condition that is now colloquially referred to as “Long COVID.”
