PureTech Initiates Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) in Long COVID Respiratory Complications and Related Sequelae

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the initiation of its global, Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow. The initiation follows the completion of a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100, which demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile.

