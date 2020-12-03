Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Puerto Rico Radiopharmacy and PET Manufacturing Facility and Enter into Long-Term Supply Agreement

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (the Company), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced its entry into a stock purchase agreement to sell its Puerto Rico radiopharmacy and positron emission tomography (PET) manufacturing facility (PMF) to PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (PharmaLogic). As part of the transaction, Lantheus and PharmaLogic will also enter into a long-term supply agreement under which Lantheus will continue to supply PharmaLogic with Lantheus’ products and PharmaLogic will commit to purchase certain products. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2021.

The transaction includes both the Lantheus radiopharmacy and PMF businesses located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The radiopharmacy prepares individual, patient-ready doses of radiopharmaceuticals, and the PMF manufactures the drug product for individual, patient-ready doses of fluorodeoxygluocose (FDG). The long-term supply agreement provides that Lantheus’ nuclear medicine products currently sold through the radiopharmacy will continue to be available in Puerto Rico.

“This transaction extends our strategic relationship with PharmaLogic, the fundamental business of which is dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production, simplifies our distribution model in Puerto Rico, and allows us to use the proceeds from the transaction to invest in our core businesses and product pipeline,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “We look forward to working closely with PharmaLogic to close the transaction and execute a smooth transition for customers, patients, suppliers and employees.”

“This transaction will further expand PharmaLogic’s geographical presence in North America,” said Steve Chilinski, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaLogic. “We are proud to be a customer-centric company committed to providing leading innovations and solutions to North American practitioners, and we are thrilled to partner with Lantheus to continue to provide their robust nuclear medicine portfolio to customers and patients in Puerto Rico.”