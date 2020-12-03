CoreSite’s Chicago Campus Enhances Connectivity to AWS

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced enhanced cloud networking capabilities at their Chicago data center campus. Customers can now rapidly provision AWS Hosted Connections up to 10Gbps on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. CoreSite’s scalable Chicago data center campus enables enterprises and IT service providers to effectively deploy low-latency hybrid IT architectures spanning leading public cloud and bare-metal providers.

The availability of 10Gbps AWS Hosted Connections to US East 2 on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange simplifies multi-region network architectures and reduces network provisioning lead times by enabling on-demand virtual connectivity. It allows enterprises and IT service providers to seamlessly integrate with all commercial AWS regions and availability zones in the United States – improving redundancy and resiliency for hybrid applications.

“High-performance integrations to AWS and leading cloud service providers are foundational to our clients’ success,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By simplifying hybrid IT architectures and offering low-latency connectivity solutions to leading IT service providers, CoreSite customers can optimally deliver their products and services globally.” CoreSite is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and Direct Connect Service Delivery Partner offering Dedicated and Hosted connections using high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.

CoreSite’s New CH2 Ground-up Data Center Development in Downtown Chicago

CoreSite opened the first purpose-built, enterprise-class, ground-up data center – known as “CH2” – supporting a total of 18 megawatts of critical IT draw in the heart of downtown Chicago. CoreSite has completed Phase 1, representing 56,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. CH2 was designed to provide scalable space ready to support enterprises through their digital journey. In addition, CoreSite also obtained approval for the State of Illinois’ Data Center Investment program which extends a 10.25% tax incentive to its customers deploying in CH2 on the purchase of equipment and software costs. CH2 is part of a connected campus, leveraging CoreSite’s existing CH1 data center – one of the top interconnected buildings in Chicago.