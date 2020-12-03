The Michaels Companies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Mr. Buchanan added, “Our Maker strategy underpins the work we are doing to innovate and elevate the customer experience as we transform Michaels into a leading omnichannel specialty retailer. We have strengthened our core business and put Michaels in a much stronger position today - operationally, financially, and strategically - than at the start of this year and I would like to extend my gratitude to every single Michaels team member whose hard work has enabled these results. While the operating environment continues to evolve, we look forward to building on our progress as we continue to drive toward sustainable growth over the long term.”

Ashley Buchanan, Michaels Chief Executive Officer commented, “Michaels delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by comparable store sales growth of 16.3%, which was driven by robust consumer demand, improved retail execution and continued progress against our strategic initiatives. Our expanded omni channel capabilities, Maker-centric branding, and increasingly personalized marketing resonated well with customers. We also benefited from progress we made on our ongoing efforts around strategic inventory management, streamlined store operations and a disciplined approach to pricing and promotions. Importantly, we strengthened our balance sheet by paying down $150 million in debt and increased our financial flexibility by refinancing and significantly extending the maturity of our term loan.”

13 Weeks Ended

October 31, 2020 13 Weeks Ended

November 2, 2019 39 Weeks Ended

October 31, 2020 39 Weeks Ended

November 2, 2019 Net Sales $1,406.2M $1,222.0M $3,354.3M $3,349.4M Comp. Store Sales 16.3% (2.2%) 0.6% (1.7%) Operating Income $199.0M $76.0M $191.5M $240.1M Net Income $111.1M $28.7M $39.9M $90.9M Diluted Earnings per Share $0.74 $0.19 $0.27 $0.58 Adjusted Operating Income1 $201.6M $117.4M $246.6M $294.0M Adjusted Net Income 1 $129.3M $60.1M $97.7M $138.7M Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 $0.86 $0.40 $0.66 $0.89

1 See additional information in this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP measures.

Key Highlights

Michaels delivered a 16.3% increase in third quarter comparable store sales, driven by strong demand in both stores and e-commerce.

Third quarter e-commerce growth of more than 128% year over year was driven by enhanced and expanded omnichannel capabilities including curbside pick-up, same day delivery, ship from store, buy online, pick-up in store, or BOPIS, in-app purchases and more. Year-to-date e-commerce growth totaled 249%.

Improved capital structure with successful refinancing of term loan, extending maturity dates to 2027 and $150 million in debt pay down.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 (13 weeks ended October 31, 2020):

The 15.1% increase in sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year was due to a 16.3% increase in comparable store sales and sales related to additional stores opened (net of closures) since the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, partially offset by a sales decline due to the closure of our wholesale business.

Operating income was $199.0 million, an increase of 162% when compared to operating income of $76.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 72% to $201.6 million from $117.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. A full reconciliation of adjusted operating income is available within the tables of this press release.

Balance sheet and liquidity highlights:

The Company generated $380 million in free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) during the third quarter and $633 million on a year-to-date basis.

The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with a cash balance of $852 million and full access to an undrawn revolving credit facility.

Special Bonus for Team Members:

The company announced that during the fourth quarter it will pay approximately $10 million in one-time holiday bonuses to both full-time and part-time team members as a thank you for their extraordinary work this year during unprecedented times.

Mr. Buchanan commented, “We want to show our gratitude to all of our team members who have continued to deliver incredible customer service and are a critical element to our ongoing success this year during such trying times for our communities.”

Outlook:

Given the continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a dynamic and uncertain outlook for consumer spending patterns and associated government policies, the Company is not providing any formal guidance at this time.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in a table accompanying this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of its quarterly and fiscal 2020 results on a comparable basis with its quarterly and fiscal 2019 results.

The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, including with respect to liquidity and capital resources, the introduction of new capabilities, our ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the opening of stores following temporary closures, expected costs of the closure of Darice operations and other financial and operating information. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", “forecast”, "future", “guidance”, “imply”, "intend", "may", “outlook”, "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks relating to the effect of the adverse effect of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; economic uncertainty; substantial changes to fiscal and tax policies; our reliance on foreign suppliers; regulatory changes; the seasonality of our business; changes in customer demand; damage to the reputation of the Michaels brand or our private and exclusive brands; unexpected or unfavorable consumer responses to our promotional or merchandising programs; our failure to adequately maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; increased competition including internet-based competition from other retailers; the impact of tariffs on certain products that we import from China and other risks and uncertainties including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov, and other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,272 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,406,212 $ 1,222,021 $ 3,354,270 $ 3,349,430 Cost of sales and occupancy expense 824,496 780,387 2,208,220 2,123,171 Gross profit 581,716 441,634 1,146,050 1,226,259 Selling, general and administrative 373,193 322,807 943,587 933,478 Restructure and impairment charges 9,388 41,376 9,388 48,332 Store pre-opening costs 184 1,402 1,528 4,370 Operating income 198,951 76,049 191,547 240,079 Interest expense 37,370 38,781 112,233 116,274 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 22,044 161 22,044 1,316 Other expense (income), net 131 78 (1,426 ) 2,931 Income before income taxes 139,406 37,029 58,696 119,558 Income taxes 28,284 8,324 18,836 28,615 Net income $ 111,122 $ 28,705 $ 39,860 $ 90,943 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency and cash flow hedges 3,910 1,230 (1,466 ) (8,358 ) Comprehensive income $ 115,032 $ 29,935 $ 38,394 $ 82,585 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 147,402 150,877 147,188 155,299 Diluted 150,292 150,925 148,796 155,342 The following table sets forth the percentage relationship to net sales of each line item of our unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income: 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales and occupancy expense 58.6 63.9 65.8 63.4 Gross profit 41.4 36.1 34.2 36.6 Selling, general and administrative 26.5 26.4 28.1 27.9 Restructure and impairment charges 0.7 3.4 0.3 1.4 Store pre-opening costs — 0.1 — 0.1 Operating income 14.1 6.2 5.7 7.2 Interest expense 2.7 3.2 3.3 3.5 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 1.6 — 0.7 — Other expense (income), net — — — 0.1 Income before income taxes 9.9 3.0 1.7 3.6 Income taxes 2.0 0.7 0.6 0.9 Net income 7.9 % 2.3 % 1.2 % 2.7 %

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) October 31, November 2, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 851,996 $ 118,387 Merchandise inventories 1,170,504 1,423,367 Prepaid expenses and other 69,663 73,223 Accounts receivable, net 24,232 26,968 Total current assets 2,116,395 1,641,945 Property and equipment, at cost 1,772,473 1,733,717 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,356,945 ) (1,301,785 ) Property and equipment, net 415,528 431,932 Operating lease assets 1,542,059 1,613,527 Goodwill 94,290 94,290 Other intangible assets, net 58,666 5,043 Deferred income taxes 18,825 38,075 Other assets 17,558 20,267 Total assets $ 4,263,321 $ 3,845,079 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 895,200 $ 658,182 Accrued liabilities and other 452,669 374,120 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 321,868 303,023 Current portion of long-term debt 16,700 24,900 Income taxes payable 48,064 22,520 Total current liabilities 1,734,501 1,382,745 Long-term debt 2,483,702 2,649,756 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,314,987 1,374,555 Other liabilities 120,061 69,853 Total liabilities 5,653,251 5,476,909 Stockholders’ Deficit: Common Stock, $0.06775 par value, 350,000 shares authorized; 147,546 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020; 146,770 shares issued and outstanding at November 2, 2019. 9,908 9,850 Additional paid-in-capital 22,956 1,245 Accumulated deficit (1,398,497 ) (1,620,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,297 ) (22,916 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,389,930 ) (1,631,830 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 4,263,321 $ 3,845,079

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 39,860 $ 90,943 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash operating lease expense 241,040 244,258 Depreciation and amortization 95,382 94,025 Share-based compensation 19,759 18,664 Debt issuance costs amortization 2,757 3,509 Loss on write-off of investment — 5,036 Accretion of long-term debt, net 480 (195 ) Restructure and impairment charges 9,388 48,332 Impairment of intangible assets 3,500 — Deferred income taxes (289 ) (9,984 ) Gain on sale of building (101 ) — Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 22,044 1,316 Changes in assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (74,009 ) (316,220 ) Prepaid expenses and other (7,377 ) (14,445 ) Accounts receivable 13,368 30,684 Other assets 790 (4,728 ) Operating lease liabilities (207,334 ) (225,951 ) Accounts payable 414,286 162,222 Accrued interest 11,217 8,441 Accrued liabilities and other 97,539 (10,471 ) Income taxes 3,660 (18,318 ) Other liabilities 26,900 (751 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 712,860 106,367 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (79,545 ) (89,632 ) Proceeds from sale of building 875 — Net cash used in investing activities (78,670 ) (89,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased (1,103 ) (107,908 ) Payments on term loan credit facility (541,775 ) (18,675 ) Payment of 2020 senior subordinated notes — (510,000 ) Issuance of senior notes — 500,000 Issuance of senior secured notes 375,000 — Borrowings on asset-based revolving credit facility 600,000 11,100 Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility (600,000 ) (11,100 ) Payment of debt refinancing costs (24,267 ) (8,158 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 105 506 Other financing activities (118 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (192,158 ) (144,235 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 442,032 (127,500 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 409,964 245,887 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 851,996 $ 118,387

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 413,111 $ 108,475 $ 712,860 $ 106,367 Non-cash operating lease expense (79,498 ) (81,397 ) (241,040 ) (244,258 ) Depreciation and amortization (31,292 ) (31,295 ) (95,382 ) (94,025 ) Share-based compensation (6,571 ) (6,658 ) (19,759 ) (18,664 ) Debt issuance costs amortization (875 ) (970 ) (2,757 ) (3,509 ) Loss on write-off of investment — — — (5,036 ) Accretion of long-term debt, net (349 ) (67 ) (480 ) 195 Restructure and impairment charges (9,388 ) (41,376 ) (9,388 ) (48,332 ) Impairment of intangible assets — — (3,500 ) — Deferred income taxes (2,690 ) 10,023 289 9,984 Gain on sale of building — — 101 — Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs (22,044 ) (161 ) (22,044 ) (1,316 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (149,282 ) 72,131 (279,040 ) 389,537 Net income 111,122 28,705 39,860 90,943 Interest expense 37,370 38,781 112,233 116,274 Income taxes 28,284 8,324 18,836 28,615 Depreciation and amortization 31,292 31,295 95,382 94,025 Interest income (144 ) (297 ) (1,426 ) (2,012 ) EBITDA 207,924 106,808 264,885 327,845 Adjustments: COVID-19 expense (1) 632 — 19,158 — Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 22,044 161 22,044 1,316 Share-based compensation 6,571 6,658 19,759 18,664 Restructure and impairment charges 9,388 41,376 9,388 48,332 Darice liquidation charges (6,775 ) — 45,711 — Severance costs 667 1,683 5,537 5,175 Store pre-opening costs 184 1,402 1,528 4,370 Store remodel costs 1,226 174 1,675 242 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net 8 192 (322 ) 659 Store closing costs 96 478 907 (469 ) Consulting costs 9,240 — 14,149 — CEO severance costs — — — 5,569 Other(2) 1,981 1,788 7,644 4,489 Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,186 $ 160,720 $ 412,063 $ 416,192 (1) Includes costs attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay for team members, costs associated with furloughed employees, certain inventory charges and sanitation supplies. (2)Other adjustments primarily relate to items such as moving and relocation expenses, franchise taxes, sign-on bonuses, director's fees, search costs and the support center move.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, (In thousands, except per share) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 198,951 $ 76,049 $ 191,547 $ 240,079 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 9,388 41,376 9,388 48,332 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (6,775 ) — 45,711 — CEO severance costs — — — 5,569 Adjusted operating income $ 201,564 $ 117,425 $ 246,646 $ 293,980 Net income $ 111,122 $ 28,705 $ 39,860 $ 90,943 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 9,388 41,376 9,388 48,332 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (6,775 ) — 45,711 — CEO severance costs — — — 5,569 Write-off of investment (c) — — — 5,036 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 22,044 161 22,044 1,316 Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (d) — — 1,748 Tax adjustment for above items (e) (6,489 ) (10,139 ) (19,348 ) (14,232 ) Adjusted net income $ 129,290 $ 60,103 $ 97,655 $ 138,712 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 Restructure and impairment charges (a) 0.06 0.27 0.06 0.31 Darice liquidation (income) charges (b) (0.05 ) — 0.31 — CEO severance costs — — — 0.04 Write-off of investment (c) — — — 0.03 Losses on early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs 0.15 — 0.15 0.01 Interest on 2020 senior subordinated notes (d) — — — 0.01 Tax adjustment for above items (e) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.13 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.89 (a) Fiscal 2020 excludes impairment of operating lease assets and leasehold improvements related to the relocation of our support center. Fiscal 2019 excludes 2019 exclude charges related to the closure of our Pat Catan's stores and impairment charges recorded as a result of lower than expected operating performance in our wholesale business. (b) Excludes (income) charges related to the closure of the Darice wholesale business. (c) Excludes the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business. (d) Excludes interest paid on our 2020 Senior Subordinated notes during the period between the issuance of our 2027 Senior Notes and when the proceeds from that issuance were used to redeem the 2020 Senior Subordinated Notes. (e) Adjusts for the tax impact of the restructure and impairment charges, the Darice liquidation (income) charges, the CEO severance costs, the write-off of an investment in a liquidated business, early extinguishments of debt and refinancing costs and interest on a portion of our 2020 senior subordinated notes.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Summary of Operating Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth certain of our unaudited operating data: 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Store open at beginning of period 1,275 1,262 1,274 1,258 New stores 1 13 6 21 Relocated stores opened 1 5 7 13 Closed stores (3 ) (1 ) (7 ) (5 ) Relocated stores closed (2 ) (5 ) (8 ) (13 ) Store open at end of period 1,272 1,274 1,272 1,274 Other Operating Data: Average inventory per store (in thousands) $ 916 $ 1,069 $ 916 $ 1,069 Comparable store sales 16.3 % (2.2 )% 0.6 % (1.7 )% Comparable store sales, at constant currency 16.3 % (2.1 )% 0.8 % (1.4 )%

