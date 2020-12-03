 

Cubic Board Member Named Director of the Year by Corporate Directors Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 13:02  |  44   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Independent Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans was named a recipient of the 2020 Director of the Year award for Corporate Governance by Corporate Directors Forum. Each year, the Corporate Directors Forum honors the top directors of San Diego companies for their leadership and performance in the boardroom. Honorees of the Director of the Year awards are nominated by their peers and selected based on their recent achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005320/en/

Maureen Breakiron-Evans (Photo: Business Wire)

Maureen Breakiron-Evans (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of Cubic and our board, I would like to congratulate Maureen for her recognition as Director of the Year for Corporate Governance – we are so very proud to have her as part of our team,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “Not only does Maureen bring extensive experience in technology, finance as well as risk management, but her oversight and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable to our organization.”

“I am honored to receive the Director of the Year award from the Corporate Directors Forum,” said Breakiron-Evans. “Successful board leadership is not a result of one individual – it stems from teamwork. I am proud to serve alongside my board colleagues who are actively engaged in creating value for Cubic’s shareholders and ensuring the company continues to flourish for years to come.”

Since joining Cubic’s board in 2017, Breakiron-Evans has promoted high standards for corporate governance and effectively institutes governance practices for the company’s risk management. With a strong command of financial reporting and tax issues, she oversees Cubic’s financial reporting process as a member of the audit and compliance committee. As a member of Cubic’s technology strategy committee, Breakiron-Evans provides oversight for Cubic’s technology direction and cyber resilience initiatives.

Breakiron-Evans was honored at a virtual awards ceremony organized by the Corporate Directors Forum, which took place on December 2.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Cubic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cubic Board Member Named Director of the Year by Corporate Directors Forum Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Independent Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans was named a recipient of the 2020 Director of the Year award for Corporate Governance by Corporate Directors Forum. Each year, the Corporate Directors …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Cubic’s SPEAR Demonstrates Operational Capabilities at Checkered Flag 21-1 Exercise
18.11.20
Cubic Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
16.11.20
Cubic Wins Top Workplaces 2020 Award from The San Diego Union-Tribune
05.11.20
Cubic Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Webcast on November 18