 

IMV’s Survivin-Targeted T Cell Therapy Shows Durable Clinical Benefits in Phase 2 Study in Patients with Hard-to-Treat Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of targeted cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today reports updated clinical and translational data from DeCidE1, its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of DPX-Survivac with intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (CPA) in patients with recurrent, advanced platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Results from the ongoing study continue to demonstrate prolonged clinical benefits, alongside favorable tolerability, and translational data linking the observed clinical benefits with DPX-Survivac’s mechanism of action.

“IMV’s targeted T cell therapy continues to elicit a rapid and robust immune response with a demonstration that survivin-specific CD8+ T cells can infiltrate solid cancerous tumors. This could prove to be of significant interest considering that the narrowly focused action of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells allows them to kill single infected cells in tissue without creating widespread tissue damage,” declared Fred Ors, President and Chief Executive Officer of IMV.

“These results also clearly support the relevance of DPX-Survivac as a potential new and much-needed treatment option for advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, a hard-to-treat indication where other immunotherapies have thus far had limited success and where there is a high unmet medical need for patients who have failed chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors.”

“With these results, DPX-Survivac continues to exhibit significant and durable anti-tumor activity, paving the way for targeted T cell therapies in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. DPX-Survivac also continues to be well tolerated, which is especially meaningful compared to single-agent chemotherapy and other approaches in development,” added Joanne Schindler, M.D., D.V.M., Chief Medical Officer at IMV.

Updated Results from DeCidE1

As presented today, 19 patients were evaluable for efficacy and one patient (5%) remained on treatment. Notably, the majority of patients had received >3 lines of prior therapy and were resistant or refractory to their last platinum regimen. Key findings on the safety and efficacy of DPX-Survivac/CPA are outlined below:

  • 15 patients (78.9%) showed clinical benefits: partial response (PR) or stable disease (SD)
  • Durable clinical benefits over 6 months were observed in 7 patients (37%):
    • 5 patients (26.3%) demonstrated clinical benefit duration of approximately one year (11-16 months) with two patients still benefiting from treatment
  • Long tail progression free survival (PFS) was observed and consistent with immunotherapies in other cancer indications:
    • mPFS: 4.47 months
    • 6-month PFS of 39%
    • 12-month PFS of 20%
  • 66.1% 12-month overall survival rate. As more than 50% of patients are still alive, the median overall survival (mOS) has not been reached
  • Overall, treatment was well-tolerated. The majority of treatment-related adverse events reported were Grade 1 events and related to reactions at the injection site.

Extensive translational analyses are ongoing on collected peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC), tumor tissue and plasma. Results obtained so far link the observed clinical benefit with survivin-specific T cells, supporting DPX-Survivac’s unique mechanism of action.

