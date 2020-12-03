 

Progressive Care Leadership Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on December 7th, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

RXMD Management to Discuss Details Regarding Recently Filed Proxy Statement and Address Shareholder Questions Submitted in Advance

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call for 4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Company will address the recently filed proxy statement. In addition, interested parties can submit questions concerning the Company to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 4, 2020. In determining the questions that will be addressed, the Company will use its discretion, considering factors such as relevance to the entire shareholder base and appropriateness in light of compliance requirements under applicable securities laws.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://www.progressivecareus.com/news-releases.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc. 
https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/ https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo Rx 
https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/ https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX
https://www.clearmetrx.com/ https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:
Carlos Rangel
carlosr@pharmcorx.com
www.progressivecareus.com
www.pharmcopharmacy.com

For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.
Stuart T. Smith 512-267-2430
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com
www.SmallCapVoice.com


Progressive Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Leadership Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on December 7th, 2020 RXMD Management to Discuss Details Regarding Recently Filed Proxy Statement and Address Shareholder Questions Submitted in Advance MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Bombardier hands over the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Progressive Care Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement
17.11.20
Progressive Care Reports Positive Q3 EBITDA and Increased Margins
05.11.20
Progressive Care Announces Nine Month Sales of $30.2 Million, Increase of 31% and Updates September Performance