Progressive Care Leadership Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on December 7th, 2020

The Company will address the recently filed proxy statement. In addition, interested parties can submit questions concerning the Company to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 4, 2020. In determining the questions that will be addressed, the Company will use its discretion, considering factors such as relevance to the entire shareholder base and appropriateness in light of compliance requirements under applicable securities laws.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://www.progressivecareus.com/news-releases.

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

