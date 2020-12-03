Rapid Therapeutic Selects Clinical Research Center to Start Clinical Trials Using its Proprietary CBD and CBG Formulation

ACCENT is a clinical research center, specializing in Phase I-IV pharmaceutical and device studies dedicated to providing high quality and reliable research data to sponsors striving to advance today’s medicine while rigorously maintain the safety of patients. The principal investigator of the MDI for the clinical trials is Dr. Neal C. Lawrence, M.D. and Dr. Charles L. Powell, M.D. will be the medical advisor to RTSL.

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announced today that it has selected Accent Clinical Research Professionals, LLC (”ACCENT”) of Allen, Texas to administer RTSL’ first round of human research of its proprietary CBD and CBG blended MDI. RTSL expects to sign the formal agreement by December 31, 2020.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, “Our decision to go with Accent (www.amrprofessionals.com) and the two physicians we chose was quite simple. Accent is known for quality and integrity which has made them a preferred provider for some of the largest pharmaceutical companies. In addition, both physicians are active in research and thoroughly believe in the long-term potential of cannabinoids for use in conjunction with modern treatment modalities. And finally, this team gives RTSL access to a patient pool of over 150,000 trial candidates in the DFW Metroplex with more than ten (10) years of medical data per disease indication.

We intend to run an eight (8) leg study looking at support for anxiety, chronic pain, ADHD, inflammation (this will include COVID-19 pulmonary rehabilitation and recovery), arthritis, insomnia, and depression. We are also discussing testing on “long-haul” Covid-19 recovery patients as well. Each study will have 50 volunteer patients with significant documented disease histories going back more than a decade. The initial protocols will focus on both objective and subjective results which will then be further narrowed for the next round of testing. Eventually, we will narrow our focus to normalize dosage relative to blood plasma levels of each cannabinoid or blend thereof.”