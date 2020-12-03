 

TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Data Presentations at the Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of data presentations at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition, to be held virtually December 5 – 8, 2020.

ASH 2020 PRESENTATION DETAILS:

  • Oral Presentation Title: Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study
    • Publication Number: 543
    • Oral Session: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation
    • Session Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM (Pacific Time)
      • Presentation Time: 7:15 AM (Pacific Time)
    • Presenter: John G. Gribben, MD, D.Sc., Centre for Haemato-Oncology, Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London, London, United Kingdom;
  • Poster Presentation Title: Umbralisib, the Once Daily Dual Inhibitor of PI3Kδ and Casein Kinase-1ε Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Results from the Phase 2 Global UNITY-NHL Trial
    • Publication Number: 2934
    • Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III
    • Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (Pacific Time)
    • Presenter: Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, Institute of Hematology, “L. e A. Seràgnoli”, University of Bologna, Italy

  • Poster Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax (U2-Ven) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
