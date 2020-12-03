 

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Strong Black Friday Performance

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it has observed significant growth across a number of key metrics during Black Friday Week, representing the seven-day period from November 24 - 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 (November 26 - December 2, 2019).

Black Friday is an important event in the digital media industry as there is typically a surge in the demand of digital ad inventory throughout the corresponding week. The Company is pleased to report the following observations for Black Friday Week 2020 vs 2019:

  • 36% growth of total advertising revenue, including programmatic advertising revenue growth of 28%

  • 12% increase in site views, resulting in nearly 800 million web and video content views in one week

  • An additional 2,000 paid subscribers added to the Company’s web properties, representing an approximately 2% increase in monthly recurring subscribers gained in one week

“More and more brands are realizing the untapped value of our gaming and esports platform as an ideal advertising and engagement method to reach the Gen Z and millennial audiences,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are seeing strong growing numbers across our various segments which is a testament to the investments and strategic decisions we undertook during the past year including in ad tech, direct sales, content and distribution. We remain excited and confident about our growth trajectory.”

These results come on the heels of a successful virtual-only EGLX 2020, the fifth annual gaming festival which saw upwards of 12 million viewers across the globe and was supported by key sponsors G Fuel, SpiderTech and TikTok.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

