Rogers provides hundreds of phones as critical digital lifelines for Quebec women experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep into the second wave of COVID-19, Rogers Communications today announced it is providing hundreds of free phones, voice and data plans to women’s shelters across Quebec to enable connectivity for women experiencing violence and abuse. A recent report shows that since the start of the pandemic, the severity of violence against women seeking shelters has doubled, causing an urgent need to support women and children who may be facing the reality of being at home with an abusive family member.

“For Quebec women and children escaping abuse, phones and connectivity provide an essential digital lifeline that allows them to access emergency resources safely,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. “When home is no longer a safe place to be, we’re proud to help enable these critical connections for women and children so they can access critical resources from the organizations that support them.”

Expanding on a previous announcement with Quebec women’s shelters like L’Arrêt-Source and Le Chaînon in Montreal last spring, Rogers is providing hundreds of additional phones along with six months of free voice and data plans to women’s shelters across the province. The company is extending all services to the end of June 2021 to bridge connectivity needs as women are experiencing increased isolation during the second COVID-19 wave, with restrictions across Quebec.

Quebec women’s shelters receiving phones and plans include L'Inter Elles in Langelier, Maison Simonne Monet-Chartrand in Chambly, La Maison d'hébergement L'Égide in La Prairie, Le Havre des Femmes in L’Islet, La maison d’Athena in Montréal, Maison secours aux femmes in Montréal, La Clé sur la Porte in St-Hyacinthe , L'Ombre-Elle in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Regroup'elles in Terrebonne, and Havre l'Éclaircie in St-Georges.

“It is crucial for women victims of violence, regardless of the region across Quebec, to be able to communicate easily and quickly with their loved ones, but also to stay in contact with shelter teams in case of need or danger,” said Manon Monastesse, Executive Director, Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes. “All the more so in this time of the pandemic, during which it is advisable to stay at home and go out as little as possible. Phones are tools that allow women to communicate securely and discreetly with shelters.”