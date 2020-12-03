 

Clarity Gold Appoints Recognized Executive Michael Williams to Its Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Williams to its Advisory Board. Michael brings over 24 years of experience as a senior executive within the mining industry and enriches Clarity’s team with his experience in structuring, administrating, raising capital and marketing of Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies.

Mr. Williams has held a senior role in several public companies including Underworld Resources Ltd, which was sold to Kinross Gold Corp for $138,000,000. He has developed an international banking and financing network that includes extensive contacts with both institutional and retail investors. Mr. Williams has raised significant equity capital for advanced exploration and development projects.

Mr. Williams is the founder and Executive Chairman of Aftermath Silver and currently serves as a director, President and CEO of Vendetta Mining Corp.

“We are very pleased to have the guidance of a recognized professional with multiple successes in capital markets, advanced mineral exploration and development,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Michael’s expertise is aligned with our long-term vision of excellence; to build a company with quality assets and a brilliant team, it all stems from a solid foundation. We are delighted to welcome him on our Advisory Board.”

Issuance of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an “Option”) to acquire an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) to certain consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of three years expiring on December 2, 2023, at a price of $1.21 per Share.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, a 5,013 ha gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. Clarity is also working on the exploration of its 10,518 ha Empirical Project located approximately 12 km south of Lillooet, BC, and has recently expanded its mineral property portfolio with the acquisitions of the Tyber and Gretna Green projects, both located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

James Rogers

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.  Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding that the new advisory board member’s technical experience and track record of management and project evaluation will be immensely valuable to the Company.  Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company.  No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, general market conditions and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.


Clarity Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarity Gold Appoints Recognized Executive Michael Williams to Its Advisory Board VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Williams to its Advisory Board. Michael brings over 24 years of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Bombardier hands over the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:02 Uhr
Clarity Gold benennt anerkannten leitenden Angestellten Michael Williams in sein Advisory Board
01.12.20
Clarity Gold Receives DTC Eligibility
30.11.20
Clarity Gold vor Übernahme des Destiny-Projekts im Abitibi-Gebiet
30.11.20
Clarity Gold to Acquire the Destiny Project Located in the Abitibi Region