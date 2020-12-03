 

Connectivity a critical digital lifeline for Indigenous women across Canada experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19

Rogers providing free phones and data plans to women’s shelters dedicated to helping Indigenous women and children in crisis in remote communities

New partnership with National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence an extension of previously donated phones and plans to women’s shelters across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced a new partnership with the National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence (NACAFV), to provide free phones and data plans to women’s shelters across the country that support Indigenous women and children.  The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed urgent needs among Canada’s most vulnerable communities, including Indigenous women and children who may be facing the reality of being at home with an abusive family member.

“It’s unfathomable to imagine the dual crises of domestic violence and physical isolation brought on by COVID-19.  We are well into a second wave, and the need is urgent,” said Sevaun Palvetzian, Chief Communications Officer and lead for corporate social responsibility at Rogers Communications. “For women and children escaping violence and abuse, phones and connectivity provide an essential digital lifeline.  We’re proud to work with the National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence, which provides housing and support for Indigenous women, when home is no longer safe, and to help enable connectivity for women to safely access resources.”

Rogers is providing complimentary phones along with six months of free voice and data plans to Indigenous women’s shelters including Gignoo Transition House Inc. in New Brunswick, Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services, Onyota’a:ka Family Healing Lodge, Nimkii-Naabkawagan Batchewana Family Crisis Shelter, and Le Thi Nis Ten: Ha Le Thi Non Ronh Khwn in Ontario, Fisher River Healing Center in Manitoba, Qu’Appelle Haven Safe Shelter and Yorkton YTC Safe Shelter in Saskatchewan, Neepinise Family Healing Centre, Stoney Eagle’s Nest Women’s Emergency Shelter, and Ermineskin Women’s Emergency Shelter in Alberta, Okanagan Nation Emergency Transition House and Wilma’s Transition House, both in British Columbia.

