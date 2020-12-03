José Mourinho wins Web Summit Innovation in Sport award, reflects on his legacy

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa presented Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho with the Web Summit Innovation in Sport award – "the international mark of excellence in the sports business community"

Mourinho reflected on being one of the first non-players to make it as an elite football manager – "Honestly I think it's quite a legacy that I leave behind."

Mourinho joined European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen , Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and tennis star Serena Williams at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho today won the Web Summit Innovation in Sport award. Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa presented Mourinho with the award at the 100,000-attendee Web Summit – the largest tech conference in the world.

Accepting the award, which last year went to Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Mourinho reflected on the beginning of his career during a time when non-players found it difficult to be accepted as elite managers.

"It was a period completely different than today. Today, people believe in different ways to become a football manager. There are different ways to arrive there. Twenty or 30 years ago, the biggest barrier was the fact [that] people were totally focused on former players, and forgetting the evolution of [our] times: people studying, people following an academic career and mixing an academic career with some footballing experience, even if not at the top level as a player.

"That was the biggest barrier – to break that difficult wall of people believing in a different profile. Honestly, I think it's quite a legacy that I leave behind.

"It's the fact that, today, any kid that loves football and is not talented enough to become a top football player, any student that decides to go another direction and goes to sport science, to football methodology and follows an academic career in the search of knowledge – of scientific knowledge – can be as good or even better than others. That was basically the barrier that I had, and nowadays people don't have it anymore," said Mourinho.