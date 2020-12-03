Avricore’s HealthTab Expands North With Oak Medical Arts

“HealthTab offers affordable screening solutions to communities where it just wasn’t possible before,” said Avricore Health’s CEO, Hector Bremner. “We think that everyone deserves access to healthcare data we’re so happy to officially reach Canada’s north!”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will be placing its real-time reporting HealthTab systems in Oak Medical Art’s community pharmacy locations, bringing advanced point of care testing to Canada’s North for the first time.

Pharmacies agree to a two-year lease commitment, as well as the purchase of reagent panels and other consumables from the Company. De-identified, statistical data can also be monetized, presenting additional revenue streams for the Company.

“Oak Medical Arts prides itself on innovation and putting patients at the center of everything we do,” said Bryan Gray, Director of Oak Medical Arts. “By offering point-of-care testing to better understand our patient needs, we can deliver better service and support better health outcomes.”

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists' evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

Typically, HealthTab utilizes the Piccolo Xpress, an Abaxis Global Diagnostics chemistry analyzer, however, the system is designed to interface with other devices and third-party applications.

As part of this direction for HealthTab, the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors, such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.