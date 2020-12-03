 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Promotion of David Ducommun to President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 13:45  |  39   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of David Ducommun to President effective January 1, 2021, succeeding Brent Bickett who, as previously announced, will transition to the role of Strategic Advisor. In addition to the role of President, Mr. Ducommun will remain Managing Director at Trasimene Capital Management, LLC.

“I would like to congratulate David on his promotion to President.” commented William P. Foley, II, Chairman. “David has been vital to the Cannae team since inception and through the course of his tenure has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. In promoting David to the senior leadership team he will continue to work directly alongside myself and Richard Massey focused on the advancement of Cannae’s growth initiatives.”

Mr. Ducommun commented, “I am excited to assume the President role as we head into the New Year and am eager to continue growing Cannae through our strategic investments. It is an honor to work alongside industry veterans Bill Foley and Richard Massey. It truly is an exciting time at Cannae with numerous opportunities ahead, and my goal is to further build upon our past successes.”

Mr. Ducommun has more than two decades of significant related experience prior to joining Cannae as Vice President, Corporate Finance in 2017, and most recently as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance. Previously, Mr. Ducommun served as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions of FNF from 2011 to 2019. He has also served as Managing Director, Corporate Finance, of FNFV LLC since July 2014 and as Secretary of CF Corporation since April 2016. Prior to joining FNF, Mr. Ducommun served as Director of Investment Banking at Bank of America Corporation, since 2008. Before Bank of America Corporation, Mr. Ducommun was an investment banker at Bear Stearns.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $100 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Promotion of David Ducommun to President Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of David Ducommun to President effective January 1, 2021, succeeding Brent Bickett who, as previously announced, will transition to the role of Strategic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Transition of Brent B. Bickett to Senior Advisor
23.11.20
Senator and Cannae Initiate Written Consent Process to Be Able to Remove and Replace Directors at CoreLogic
17.11.20
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board
09.11.20
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale of Shares of Ceridian Common Stock
09.11.20
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
06.11.20
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card