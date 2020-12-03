 

Inseego MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspots Provide Businesses and First Responders Internet Access “Anywhere” with AT&T and FirstNet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 13:45  |  60   |   |   

To meet the urgent need for fast, reliable internet access — virtually anywhere — Inseego (Nasdaq:INSG) today announced that its MiFi 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now available for AT&T (NYSE:T) enterprise users and first responders using FirstNet services nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005338/en/

Inseego MiFi 8000 for AT&T (Photo: Business Wire)

Inseego MiFi 8000 for AT&T (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our enterprise customers and first responders using FirstNet need secure, reliable connectivity wherever their work takes them, which is why the Inseego MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot is such an important tool,” said Robert Boyanovsky, vice president, Mobility and IoT, AT&T. “We’re proud to meet their needs with this powerful, trusted device.”

“The massive shift to remote work has amplified the need for highly secure, gigabit-speed internet access, both for individual employees working at home and for teams operating in the field,” said Ashish Sharma, president, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Inseego. “We’re thrilled to provide our popular, proven MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot as an AT&T co-branded solution for individuals on AT&T, as well as FirstNet, public safety’s dedicated communications platform.”

Fast, reliable LTE connections anywhere

The award-winning Inseego MiFi 8000 delivers gigabit-class LTE (Cat 18) speeds and enterprise-grade security to users who need reliable, go-anywhere internet access. It connects up to 15 Wi-Fi devices, avoiding network congestion by providing a separate, dedicated internet connection. It also features a USB-C port for direct tethering. Long battery life and quick recharging keeps users connected for hours of continuous use.

Built-in GPS allows users to view the hotspot location via the web interface, which also enables GPS to be turned on and off at a designated time. With a software driver installed, a computer or tablet can also get an accurate GPS location via the hotspot’s Wi-Fi.

Enterprise-grade security

Designed and developed in the U.S., the MiFi 8000 safeguards your data and connections with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, VPN pass-through, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network and more. The IT admin portal also lets you customize and control the settings.

Compact and user-friendly

The pocket-sized MiFi 8000 goes with you anywhere to deliver fast and reliable internet access, packing best-in-class performance into an easy-to-use device with a large 2.4” color touchscreen and intuitive menus.

Seite 1 von 2
Inseego Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inseego MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspots Provide Businesses and First Responders Internet Access “Anywhere” with AT&T and FirstNet To meet the urgent need for fast, reliable internet access — virtually anywhere — Inseego (Nasdaq:INSG) today announced that its MiFi 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now available for AT&T (NYSE:T) enterprise users and first responders using FirstNet …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
 5G MiFi M2000 von Inseego – ab sofort in der Schweiz über das landesweite 5G-Netz von Swisscom nutzbar
30.11.20
Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Switzerland on Swisscom’s Nationwide 5G Network
05.11.20
Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
14
Inseego - vormals Novatel Wireless