Inseego MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspots Provide Businesses and First Responders Internet Access “Anywhere” with AT&T and FirstNet

To meet the urgent need for fast, reliable internet access — virtually anywhere — Inseego (Nasdaq:INSG) today announced that its MiFi 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now available for AT&T (NYSE:T) enterprise users and first responders using FirstNet services nationwide.

Inseego MiFi 8000 for AT&T (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our enterprise customers and first responders using FirstNet need secure, reliable connectivity wherever their work takes them, which is why the Inseego MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot is such an important tool,” said Robert Boyanovsky, vice president, Mobility and IoT, AT&T. “We’re proud to meet their needs with this powerful, trusted device.”

“The massive shift to remote work has amplified the need for highly secure, gigabit-speed internet access, both for individual employees working at home and for teams operating in the field,” said Ashish Sharma, president, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Inseego. “We’re thrilled to provide our popular, proven MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot as an AT&T co-branded solution for individuals on AT&T, as well as FirstNet, public safety’s dedicated communications platform.”

Fast, reliable LTE connections anywhere

The award-winning Inseego MiFi 8000 delivers gigabit-class LTE (Cat 18) speeds and enterprise-grade security to users who need reliable, go-anywhere internet access. It connects up to 15 Wi-Fi devices, avoiding network congestion by providing a separate, dedicated internet connection. It also features a USB-C port for direct tethering. Long battery life and quick recharging keeps users connected for hours of continuous use.

Built-in GPS allows users to view the hotspot location via the web interface, which also enables GPS to be turned on and off at a designated time. With a software driver installed, a computer or tablet can also get an accurate GPS location via the hotspot’s Wi-Fi.

Enterprise-grade security

Designed and developed in the U.S., the MiFi 8000 safeguards your data and connections with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, VPN pass-through, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network and more. The IT admin portal also lets you customize and control the settings.

Compact and user-friendly

The pocket-sized MiFi 8000 goes with you anywhere to deliver fast and reliable internet access, packing best-in-class performance into an easy-to-use device with a large 2.4” color touchscreen and intuitive menus.