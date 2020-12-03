CMS Confirms Continued Separate Payment for Omeros’ FDA-Approved OMIDRIA in Ambulatory Surgery Centers

“Omeros appreciates CMS’ decision to continue paying separately for our ophthalmic drug OMIDRIA,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ chairman and chief executive officer. “Having just come off its pass-through status, this is the first time that OMIDRIA qualifies under CMS’ payment policy for non-opioid pain-management surgical drugs in the ASC setting. In addition to reducing patient exposure to opioids, CMS’ decision continues to provide important access to OMIDRIA for Medicare beneficiaries and to allow ophthalmic surgeons to use their best medical judgment to treat those patients. This is a good outcome for surgical facilities, surgeons and their patients.”

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) confirmed separate payment in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) for Omeros’ cataract surgery drug OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3%. In its final rule directed to the Medicare outpatient prospective payment system (OPPS) and the ASC payment system for calendar year 2021, CMS confirmed that OMIDRIA qualifies for separate payment under CMS’ policy for non-opioid pain management surgical drugs when used in the ASC setting. This separate payment for OMIDRIA is effective retroactively beginning October 1, 2020.

OMIDRIA is the first and only FDA-approved product for use during cataract or lens replacement surgery that prevents pupil constriction during surgery and reduces postoperative ocular pain. In post-marketing studies, OMIDRIA has been shown to have a broad range of benefits, including the reduction of sight-threatening complications and mitigating the need for intra- and postoperative steroids. OMIDRIA is approved for use in both adults and children.

About OMIDRIA

Omeros’ OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% / 0.3% is the first and only FDA-approved product of its kind and is marketed in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and to reduce postoperative ocular pain. OMIDRIA also is the only NSAID-containing product FDA-approved for intraocular use. In post-launch studies across conventional and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, OMIDRIA has been shown to (1) prevent intraoperative floppy iris syndrome (IFIS) and iris prolapse, (2) significantly reduce complication rates (including sight-threatening cystoid macular edema and breakthrough iritis), use of pupil-expansion devices, and surgical times, (3) significantly reduce intraoperative use of the opioid fentanyl and postoperative prescription opioids, (4) enable performance of surgery and postoperative care without the use of steroids, and (5) significantly improve uncorrected visual acuity on the first day following cataract surgery. While OMIDRIA is broadly indicated for use in cataract surgery, the post-launch outcomes cited above are not in its currently approved labeling.