Curtiss-Wright Announces CEO Succession Plan

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) today announced a Chief Executive Officer succession plan in which Lynn M. Bamford, currently President of the Defense and Power Segments, will be named President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, following David C. Adams’ planned retirement as CEO on January 1, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Adams, 67, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board through May 2022, at which time Ms. Bamford will assume the dual role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been a distinct privilege to be associated with Curtiss-Wright’s long legacy for more than 20 years, including the past seven years as Chairman and CEO,” said Adams. “I am proud of the team’s relentless dedication and hard work to build a strong, diversified industrial company that has grown to be a successful $2.5 billion global corporation. Throughout this journey, we executed with tremendous focus and drive to create significant stakeholder value and achieve top-quartile financial metrics, including operating margin expansion and free cash flow generation.”

Adams continued, “Lynn’s promotion to CEO is incredibly well-deserved. Her long-standing track record of respected leadership and success in building a strong defense electronics portfolio, and most recently leading the Defense and Power Segments, will support a seamless transition. The Board and I have the utmost confidence that Lynn’s experience in executing our strategic growth initiatives, driving significant financial performance and integrating numerous defense acquisitions, makes her the ideal choice to lead the Company into the future. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Lynn during this pivotal and exciting time for Curtiss-Wright.”

Bamford said, “I am deeply honored by this tremendous opportunity to lead such an iconic company. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our experienced leadership team and Board, as well as the incredibly talented members of the Curtiss-Wright team, to advance the One Curtiss-Wright vision and build upon our strong track record of growth and profitability. I am highly confident about our Company's future and our ability to drive long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees.”