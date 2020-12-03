Tradeweb Reports November Total Trading Volume of $18.7 Trillion
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for November of $18.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $958.7 billion (bn), up 37.2 percent (%) year over year (YoY) and Tradeweb’s second-highest month ever.
Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky commented: “In November, Tradeweb experienced strong double-digit growth in ADV across rates, credit, money markets and ETFs. This furthered the broad-based growth we reported last month and continued to reflect both higher underlying volumes and increased adoption of our platforms and solutions. Our share in U.S. credit trading has climbed steadily throughout 2020, and in November our monthly U.S. High Grade TRACE share topped 20% for the first time—nearly double where we were just two years ago.”
In November, Tradeweb set monthly ADV records across cash rates and credit markets, specifically Treasuries, Mortgages, U.S. High Grade Credit, U.S. High Yield Credit, European Credit, Chinese Bonds and Repurchase Agreements, as well as automated trading (AiEX) across products. Tradeweb captured a record 20.1% of U.S. High Grade TRACE (including 10.3% fully electronic) and a record 6.8% of U.S. High Yield TRACE (including 3.9% fully electronic). Additionally, Rates Derivatives captured record SEF market share.
RATES
- U.S. government bond ADV was up 23.2% YoY to $100.1bn, and European government bond ADV was up 25.4% YoY to $27.0bn.
- Trading activity in U.S Treasuries exceeded $100bn ADV for the first time, supported by further growth in execution via firm streams as well as new client acquisition. Higher global government bond issuances, the U.S. election, and news of COVID-19 vaccines helped stoke robust secondary trading.
- Mortgage ADV was up 27.2% YoY to $226.4bn.
- Low mortgage rates continued to support new home sales and refinancing activity continued to drive origination, furthering trends that began this past summer.
- Rates derivatives ADV was up 25.6% YoY to $224.5bn.
- Trading in swaps with tenor ≥ 1Y reached its highest levels since March 2020, with more than half the duration traded on SEF done via Tradeweb Markets, which was record share1. Trading on risk-free rates and trading via request-for-market (RFM) list continued to see solid growth.
CREDIT
