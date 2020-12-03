Tradeweb Reports November Total Trading Volume of $18.7 Trillion

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for November of $18.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $958.7 billion (bn), up 37.2 percent (%) year over year (YoY) and Tradeweb’s second-highest month ever.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky commented: “In November, Tradeweb experienced strong double-digit growth in ADV across rates, credit, money markets and ETFs. This furthered the broad-based growth we reported last month and continued to reflect both higher underlying volumes and increased adoption of our platforms and solutions. Our share in U.S. credit trading has climbed steadily throughout 2020, and in November our monthly U.S. High Grade TRACE share topped 20% for the first time—nearly double where we were just two years ago.”