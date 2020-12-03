 

REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to announce that the Board of the Company has formed a strategic committee (the “Strategic Committee”) to review and develop a strategy to enhance its investor profile by launching a new capital markets strategy focused on the United States. As part of the strategy, the Strategic Committee will consider an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

The acceptance of the application to list the Company’s common shares on NASDAQ will be subject to a number of regulatory and listing requirements, including without limitation: retaining the required number of market makers for the Company’s common shares; engaging a sponsor for the Company’s common shares; the filing of the applicable registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting company under the U.S. Securities Act; and the review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. The Company will also seek a financial advisor to assess the viability of a potential up-listing to NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted should the Company submit its listing application.

Management of MOVE believes up-listing to NASDAQ will:

  • provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;
  • increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;
  • increase liquidity of the Company’s common shares; and
  • raise the Company’s overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

Joel Dumaresq, CEO of the MOVE stated, “We continue to see strong interest from investors both in the U.S. and internationally. An up-listing to the NASDAQ has been on our radar as one of the many strategies to execute as part of our capital markets strategy and in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy with the paramount goal of the Company to generate maximum returns from its investments. Given that a NASDAQ listing is a natural next step for the Company.”

