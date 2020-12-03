 

Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations at the International Symposium on ALS/MND

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three poster presentations at the 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND taking place online from December 9 – December 11, 2020.

Title: A Phase 3, Multi-Center, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Reldesemtiv in Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): COURAGE-ALS Trial Design
Session: Live Poster Session A
Date: December 9, 2020
Theme: 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design
Presentation Time: 5:10 – 5:50 PM GMT
Poster Number: CLT-04
Poster Presenter: Jeremy M. Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Investigator of FORTITUDE-ALS, Professor and Chair of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute, and Professor and Executive Chair of Neurology at the University of Arizona, Phoenix

Title: Impact of Patient Characteristics on Effect Size in FORTITUDE-ALS
Session: Live Poster Session B
Date: December 10, 2020
Theme: 09 – Clinical Trials and Trial Design
Presentation Time: 5:10 – 5:50 PM GMT
Poster Number: CLT-17
Poster Presenter: Jeremy M. Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Investigator of FORTITUDE-ALS, Professor and Chair of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute, and Professor and Executive Chair of Neurology at the University of Arizona, Phoenix

Title: People Living with ALS and Their Caregivers’ Input into Drug Development in Europe
Session: Live Poster Session C
Theme: 13 – Clinical Management, Support and Information
Date: December 11, 2020
Presentation Time: 12:05 – 12:50 PM GMT
Poster Number: CMS-33
Poster Presenter: Miriam Galvin, Ph.D., Academic Unit of Neurology, Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College Dublin

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next- generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is considering potential advancement of reldesemtiv to Phase 3 pending ongoing regulatory interactions. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations at the International Symposium on ALS/MND SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three poster presentations at the 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND taking place online from December 9 – December 11, …

