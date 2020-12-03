 

Study on Patented Non-Opioid MKO Melt Reported in Leading Peer-Reviewed Anesthesia Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced that a study featuring its patented MKO Melt formulation has been published in the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Journal. Each sublingually administered MKO Melt troche contains 3 mg of midazolam, 25 mg of ketamine, and 2 mg of ondansetron, and is available for institutional purchase through Harrow’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx.  

ImprimisRx President John Saharek stated, “We are pleased that this study supports the consideration of non-opioid and needle-free MKO Melt as an alternative to traditional IV sedation, which often includes the opioid fentanyl. Further, for those patients with special challenges such as needle-phobia, who have difficult veins to access, or who simply prefer a sublingual alternative to IV administered sedation, the MKO Melt is an option for anesthesia professionals to consider. We look forward to continuing to support anesthesia providers and physicians who are seeking access to alternatives to opioids and needles for their patients.”

The MKO Melt, which has been administered in more than 250,000 cataract surgeries, is compounded in an FDA-registered and inspected outsourcing facility and is protected by patents issued in the United States and abroad.

Summary of the Study

The IRB-approved study compared the effectiveness and equivalency of a sublingual compounded non-opioid MKO Melt troche during monitored anesthesia sedation with traditional IV sedation for maintaining comfort in patients undergoing cataract surgery.   A total sample size of 107 patients were separated into two groups. One group received IV sedation consisting of fentanyl and midazolam (n=54) and the other group received sublingual MKO Melt (n=53).   Sixty percent of the patients in the study were having their first cataract surgery (n=64) and fifty-seven percent of the participants were female (n=61).   The primary endpoint of the study evaluated the comfort level between both groups for nausea, dizziness, pain, and sleepiness following the procedure. The authors of the study stated, “the results show comparable experiences for both groups with equivalency in patient comfort among both women and men.” Further, the authors concluded, “the findings support troche sedation as an effective and equivalent alternative to IV sedation in cataract surgery.”  

