 

Omai Gold Mines announces Renaud Adams as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Company grants stock options

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX VENTURE: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Renaud Adams as non-executive Chairman of its Board of Directors and the resignation of Paul Fornazzari from the board, effective immediately.

Mr. Adams has 25 years of experience in the mining industry. He is currently President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of New Gold Inc. – roles he has held since September 2018. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Richmont Mines Inc. from 2014 until the sale of the company to Alamos Gold in November 2017. From 2011 to 2014, Mr. Adams was the Chief Operating Officer at Primero Mining Corporation, and prior to that he was with IAMGOLD Corporation from 2007 to 2011 as the General Manager of the Rosebel mine in Suriname and then the Senior Vice President, Americas Operations. Mr. Adams obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining and Mineral Processing from Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

Denis Clement, Director of Omai Gold Mines, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and shareholders of Omai Gold Mines, we are pleased to welcome Renaud as Chairman. Renaud’s successful track record of building value in the Americas, particularly at Rosebel in Suriname, will be instrumental in positioning Omai for growth and strategic opportunities. We look forward to working with Renaud to achieve our vision of bringing the under-explored, historic Omai gold mine back to life.”

Renaud Adams, Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to join the board of a company at the forefront of rebuilding the success of what was once one of South America’s largest gold mines. We will continue to strengthen our board and management team with well-rounded expertise in all facets of the industry, to take the company to the next stage of its evolution.”

The Company thanks Mr. Fornazarri for his contribution to Omai.

Omai Gold Mines grants stock options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to its employees, contractors and board members to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,975,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$0.21 per share and will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of December 3, 2020, December 3, 2021 and December 3, 2022. The stock options expire on December 3, 2025.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Early prospectors identified Guyana’s vast mineral wealth 130 years ago, and at the heart of the country’s gold mining history is the Omai mine: a multi million-ounce deposit that was once South America’s largest producing gold mine. We’re building on this past success with new tools, relationships and vision to bring this under-explored gold district back to life, providing a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to participate in value creation.

Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Omai Gold Mines Corp., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License covering 4,590 acres, including the past producing Omai gold mine.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Mario Stifano
President and Chief Executive Officer
mstifano@omaigoldmines.com
416-453-8433


Omai Gold Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omai Gold Mines announces Renaud Adams as Chairman of the Board of Directors Company grants stock options TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX VENTURE: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Renaud Adams as non-executive Chairman of its Board of Directors and the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Bombardier hands over the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Sandstorm Gold Files Early Warning Report in connection with Omai Transaction
17.11.20
Omai Gold Mines Announces Resumption of Trading