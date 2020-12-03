Aehr Receives $4.3 Million Order for Initial FOX-XP Test Cell for Production Test of Mobile Sensor Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received an initial $4.3 million order from a new customer that is a supplier of sensors to a major mobile device manufacturer consisting of a FOX-XP production test and burn-in system, a set of DiePak Carriers, and a FOX Automated DiePak loader / unloader for a new high-volume application for production test and burn-in of mobile sensors.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are incredibly proud to have been selected for this critical new application by a major mobile device supplier that will use these tools at a subcontractor in Asia. Aehr won this application due to our unique technical capabilities and cost effectiveness of our solution critical to this application, which will require 100% test, burn-in, traceability and validation of the devices. Our highly differentiated FOX solution achieved this test requirement and the customer’s low cost of test targets due to the significantly higher parallelism that can be attained on our FOX-XP systems and DiePaks.

“Our FOX systems provide more resources to the device under test interface boards than any other solution on the market. Our FOX-XP systems and DiePaks can deliver up to 2048 individual device power supplies with individual remote sense on every channel or 2048 digital pin driver/comparators or any combination of both as our universal channels allow software programmability on a pin-by-pin basis. This performance is unique in the industry and allows an unprecedented ability to configure the system to test thousands of devices without any resource sharing or hostage failures, which is essential in many applications where quality, reliability, safety, and security is critical.

“Sensors used in mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables such as watches and fitness bands, and audio devices have become pervasive. Initially, sensors on smartphones allowed basic functions we have all come to expect such as touchscreens, rotational sensors, and fingerprint sensors, but have gotten more complex with added capabilities such as 3D facial recognition and time of flight distance measurements. We will see the addition of health monitoring sensors, 3D measurement capability, and other advanced sensors in the future. As sensors become more pervasive and add critical new functionality to devices, it becomes more and more important that the data collected be accurate and reliable, which we believe will drive more and more requirements for our solutions for production test and burn-in of these sensors.”