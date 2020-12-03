Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Lawrence P. Cummins to Advisory Board

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc . (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building 21st century digital payment solutions, announces the addition of a blockchain expert, the CEO of Black Cactus Global, Inc (OTC: BLGI), Lawrence P. Cummins to the Company's advisory board. Mr. Cummins has extensive knowledge and experience in data science, machine learning, cloud computing, and blockchain integration.



“Lawrence Cummins will be a valuable addition to our advisory board. He will provide strategic advisory expertise to guide our plan to develop, deploy, evaluate and implement blockchain technology, expand our distribution ecosystem and coordinate analytical marketing data through our provision of comprehensive financial solutions to unbanked, underbanked and fully banked consumers,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “In addition, he will bring a unique business perspective to help us further protect the security of data and financial transactions. We are delighted to welcome Lawrence to our advisory board, and I look forward to working with him.”

“Innovative has built an effective payment rail and a unique business model,” stated Mr. Cummins, CEO of BLGI. “I am pleased to be joining the advisory board and contributing my knowledge and expertise to help the Company meet its goals to bring state-of-the-art solutions designed for a disruptive and exciting marketplace. I have been working in decentralized payment technologies for four years now and I believe it’s the future. I am looking forward to working together.”

Mr. Cummins is currently a chairman and CEO of Black Cactus Global, Inc. The data science company is focused on developing solutions across various industries and institutions and developing cutting-edge technology utilizing machine learning, cloud computing and blockchain integration. Lawrence has a wealth of experience in these areas with expertise in big data analytics and predictive analysis. With over 30 years of experience as a software engineer and software architect working on computer-aided engineering product development and applications, he is designing and developing trading platforms and exchanges for asset management for stock markets, Forex and cryptocurrency.