 

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Lawrence P. Cummins to Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 13:30  |  69   |   |   

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building 21st century digital payment solutions, announces the addition of a blockchain expert, the CEO of Black Cactus Global, Inc (OTC: BLGI), Lawrence P. Cummins to the Company's advisory board. Mr. Cummins has extensive knowledge and experience in data science, machine learning, cloud computing, and blockchain integration.

“Lawrence Cummins will be a valuable addition to our advisory board. He will provide strategic advisory expertise to guide our plan to develop, deploy, evaluate and implement blockchain technology, expand our distribution ecosystem and coordinate analytical marketing data through our provision of comprehensive financial solutions to unbanked, underbanked and fully banked consumers,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “In addition, he will bring a unique business perspective to help us further protect the security of data and financial transactions. We are delighted to welcome Lawrence to our advisory board, and I look forward to working with him.”

“Innovative has built an effective payment rail and a unique business model,” stated Mr. Cummins, CEO of BLGI. “I am pleased to be joining the advisory board and contributing my knowledge and expertise to help the Company meet its goals to bring state-of-the-art solutions designed for a disruptive and exciting marketplace. I have been working in decentralized payment technologies for four years now and I believe it’s the future. I am looking forward to working together.”

Mr. Cummins is currently a chairman and CEO of Black Cactus Global, Inc. The data science company is focused on developing solutions across various industries and institutions and developing cutting-edge technology utilizing machine learning, cloud computing and blockchain integration. Lawrence has a wealth of experience in these areas with expertise in big data analytics and predictive analysis. With over 30 years of experience as a software engineer and software architect working on computer-aided engineering product development and applications, he is designing and developing trading platforms and exchanges for asset management for stock markets, Forex and cryptocurrency.

Seite 1 von 3


Innovative Payment Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Lawrence P. Cummins to Advisory Board NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building 21st century digital payment solutions, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Joint Marketing Venture with Planet Hunny, Inc. to Expand its Reach to the U.S. Latino community
17.11.20
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Robert G. Pedersen II to Advisory Board