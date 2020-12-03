NexTech AR Reports a Record-Breaking 315% Increase in Black Friday Sales from Last Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has achieved a record-breaking 315% increase in Black Friday sales year-over-year across it’s AR eCommerce platform. With 2020 being a year dominated by coronavirus, shoppers have shown that they will embrace the convenience and safety of online shopping more than ever.

More AR shopping experiences than ever before with an aggressive AR/3D site rollout planned for Q1 2021

Company is supporting this rollout with a new AR development team assembled and located in its 20,000 sq ft California facility

Record-breaking 315% increase in Black Friday sales

Website traffic relative increases 450% compared to 2020 average daily traffic

Website order value increased 38% year-over-year

Website order value is 26.6% higher than Shopify’s average Black Friday cart

NexTech’s AR eCommerce operations saw a steep uptick in sales throughout the month of November and around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holidays. The exponential increase in traffic and sales on these platforms can be attributed to the addition of new AR/3D shopping experiences, plus it’s new brand lineup announced in August including; Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, Vitamix, MetroVac, Breville, and Cuisinart. Notably, the company recently signed an expanded major distribution deal with the Dyson brand which the company is ARitizing.

“AR is already being used in eCommerce by Wayfair, Home Depot, IKEA, HOUZZ and others and has proven its ability to increase sales and purchasing confidence, but it’s still not the standard- yet. We’re aiming to change that as we integrate this valuable technology into the consumer shopping experience through our eCommerce division, and the 315% increase in Black Friday Sales speaks for itself,” said Feras Abutaha, VP of Operations at NexTech AR. He continues, “We’re only scratching the surface on the potential of AR in this space. Moving forward into 2021, our team at NexTech plans to bring AR to the forefront, making it accessible to the masses and becoming the new industry standard for eCommerce much like Apple did with the iPhone in the consumer technology space. Furthermore, we plan to evolve our premium customer service, enhance our rapid shipping, and incorporate even more premium home appliance brands into the portfolio, making our online shopping experience unlike any other.”