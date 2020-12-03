PLUS Products Further Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of Strain-Specific Product Line

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced the introduction of its new PLUS Strains brand, which looks to pay homage to well-known varieties of the cannabis plant that long-time consumers have enjoyed for years.

New line-up will initially include three offerings: Lemon Jack (Sativa), Pineapple Express (Hybrid), and Granddaddy Purple (Indica).

A limited edition holiday flavor, Sugar Plum (Sativa), will be available while supplies last through the end of the year.

Each gummy, packed with full spectrum cannabis oil and real fruit, will contain 5mg of THC.

PLUS has launched an ecommerce website, shop.plusproductsth c .com , delivering PLUS gummies, including PLUS Strains, direct to consumers’ doorsteps across major metropolitan areas in California.

“With PLUS Strains we’re excited to pay homage to the essence of the plant, and give cannabis connoisseurs the opportunity to enjoy the strains they have come to know and love in the form of a PLUS gummy,” stated PLUS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ari Mackler. “With just 5 mg of THC per serving, our new product line will give consumers of all different experience levels an opportunity to try something new.”

Availability

California THC: PLUS and its family of cannabis-infused edible brands are currently available in licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS Strains cannabis-infused gummies are now available at licensed retailers across the state and online at shop.plusproductsthc.com .

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

