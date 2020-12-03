 

ISW Holdings Announces 1MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution Arrives at Bit5ive Pennsylvania 100MW Mining Project

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that its new Proceso S19 Pod5ive datacenter pod (the “Pod5”), which is capable of driving Megawatt-level cryptocurrency computational mining power, has shipped and arrived at the 100 MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) cryptocurrency mining project based in Pennsylvania, where it is now awaiting final approval before operational launch.

“We are now moving into our deployment phase at the Pennsylvania location,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Next is Bit5ive’s test and approval process given that our Pod5 is a new design. That will lead shortly to full installation and operations as a state-of-the-art crypto mining solution with industry leading specs.”

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive in May to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pods in the world. The Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter is the result. Designed in partnership with Bit5ive, and geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness score.

Management notes that the Company’s vision for commercial returns through its cryptocurrency segment involves a four-phase process. The first phase was about integrating leading design solutions and establishing a supply chain to bring in industry-leading parts and equipment. The second phase was about assembling and shipping its initial unit.

The third phase is now getting underway and targets revenue generation from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project while simultaneously building a track record for the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter as a global best-in-class solution for mining facilities around the world. This will include installation and operational launch of tangible mining activities. Phase four will entail bringing the Pod5 solution to the market as a crypto mining equipment product, backed by support from the Company’s Bit5ive partnership and the track record that comes together following the launch of mining activities over the near term.

