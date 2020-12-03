Telenav Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which V99, Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, will acquire Telenav for $4.80 per share in an all cash transaction. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 2, 2020.
During the “go-shop” period, Telenav’s Special Committee, with the assistance of B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley Securities”), Telenav’s financial advisor, actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from third parties that the Special Committee and B. Riley Securities believed might be interested in a possible alternative transaction. During the “go-shop” period, B. Riley Securities had substantive discussions with three parties that B. Riley Securities had contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement, and B. Riley Securities contacted 39 third parties that it had not contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement. The Special Committee did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party during the “go-shop” period.
Upon expiration of the “go-shop” period, Telenav became subject to customary “no-shop” restrictions under the merger agreement that limit its and its representatives’ ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, provided that the Special Committee may still consider alternative proposals in accordance with the “fiduciary out” provisions of the merger agreement.
The transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Telenav stockholders, approval by Telenav stockholders holding a majority of the outstanding shares owned by stockholders other than Mr. Jin, Mr. Chen, Changbin Wang, and each of their affiliates and related parties, and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Telenav common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
About Telenav, Inc.
Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.
