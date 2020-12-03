 

Telenav Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which V99, Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, will acquire Telenav for $4.80 per share in an all cash transaction. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 2, 2020.

During the “go-shop” period, Telenav’s Special Committee, with the assistance of B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley Securities”), Telenav’s financial advisor, actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from third parties that the Special Committee and B. Riley Securities believed might be interested in a possible alternative transaction. During the “go-shop” period, B. Riley Securities had substantive discussions with three parties that B. Riley Securities had contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement, and B. Riley Securities contacted 39 third parties that it had not contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement. The Special Committee did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party during the “go-shop” period.

Upon expiration of the “go-shop” period, Telenav became subject to customary “no-shop” restrictions under the merger agreement that limit its and its representatives’ ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, provided that the Special Committee may still consider alternative proposals in accordance with the “fiduciary out” provisions of the merger agreement.

The transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Telenav stockholders, approval by Telenav stockholders holding a majority of the outstanding shares owned by stockholders other than Mr. Jin, Mr. Chen, Changbin Wang, and each of their affiliates and related parties, and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Telenav common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About Telenav, Inc.

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Telenav Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telenav Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
TELENAV INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Telenav, Inc. - TNAV
10.11.20
TELENAV INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Telenav, Inc. - TNAV
03.11.20
Telenav Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Telenav, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TNAV