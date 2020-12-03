Telenav Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which V99, Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, will acquire Telenav for $4.80 per share in an all cash transaction. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 2, 2020.

During the “go-shop” period, Telenav’s Special Committee, with the assistance of B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley Securities”), Telenav’s financial advisor, actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from third parties that the Special Committee and B. Riley Securities believed might be interested in a possible alternative transaction. During the “go-shop” period, B. Riley Securities had substantive discussions with three parties that B. Riley Securities had contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement, and B. Riley Securities contacted 39 third parties that it had not contacted prior to the announcement of the definitive merger agreement. The Special Committee did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party during the “go-shop” period.