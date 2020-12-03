Provident Strengthens Retail Banking Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Vanessa Easse has been appointed to the position of Vice President and Director of Retail Operations. Ms. Easse is responsible for leading and directing all aspects of retail banking operations, and determining the operational plans and projects that best support the division’s objectives and business plan. In addition, she will develop and direct implementation of policies and procedures in support of objectives established by executive management and to ensure quality, compliance, and efficiency.

Iselin, New Jersey, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today a number of key leadership appointments following the completion of its merger with SB One Bank. The appointments leverage the talents and expertise of several executives, while creating synergies within the newly combined company.

Ms. Easse has more than 20 years’ experience and previously served as Vice President and Director of Branch Operations with SB One Bank. She also held the position of Regional Operations Officer with Commerce Bank, now TD Bank.

The Bank also announced that Ana Marques has been appointed to the position Sales Administration Manager. Ms. Marques is responsible for leading the development and implementation of all retail banking sales activities to support the division’s business plan. In addition, she is responsible for overseeing the sales management process and growth initiatives for the division.

Ms. Marques previously served as Assistant Secretary of Retail Administration with SB One Bank and has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining SB One Bank Ms. Marques held positions with TD Bank.

“I am pleased to welcome Vanessa and Ana to our retail banking leadership team and look forward to working with them,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. “While with SB One Bank, they were instrumental in achieving outstanding results and contributed to transforming the bank into a high-performing company,” added Mr. Giannola.

In addition, Provident Bank announced the appointment of three Regional Managers to help oversee the management of the branch network:

Samera Martinez has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the North/Metro region. Ms. Martinez previously served as Vice President, Business Development Manager with SB One Bank. She has more than 30 years’ experience and has held leadership roles with Interchange Bank, TD Bank/Hudson United and Valley National Bank.