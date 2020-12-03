 

Pandion Therapeutics Appoints Katina Dorton to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Katina Dorton, J.D., M.B.A., to Pandion’s board of directors and as chair of the audit committee. Ms. Dorton assumes the position of chair of the audit committee from Christopher Fuglesang, Ph.D., J.D., who will continue to serve as a member of the board and audit committee. Mitchell Mutz, Ph.D., resigned from the Company’s board on December 2, 2020.

“Ms. Dorton brings to Pandion over two decades of financial expertise, leading a multitude of financial transactions for companies in the life sciences industry. We look forward to her contributions to the growth and value creation for Pandion as a newly public company,” said Rahul Kakkar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pandion Therapeutics. “We also sincerely thank Mitchell for his guidance as we brought Pandion from an idea through its first-in-human clinical trial and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“Pandion has the potential to bring about the next generation in autoimmune treatments with a unique focus on activating the body’s natural immune control nodes. I am excited to be a part of the team, particularly as we look to the Phase 1a results for the Company’s lead program, PT101, in early 2021,” commented Katina Dorton.

Ms. Dorton currently serves on the board of directors for Fulcrum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FULC) and US Ecology (Nasdaq: ECOL). She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Repare Therapeutics, a synthetic lethality and DNA repair-focused oncology company. Prior to Repare, Ms. Dorton served as Chief Financial Officer of AVROBIO, a lentiviral gene therapy company. Earlier in her career, she served as a managing director in investment banking for Morgan Stanley and Needham & Company and as an associate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell. Ms. Dorton received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, her M.B.A. from George Washington University and her B.A. from Duke University.

