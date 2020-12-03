Field Trip Health Ltd. Provides Operational and Investor Update, Announces Expanded Hours at its Field Trip Health Center in Toronto plus Rollout of Portal, Field Trip’s Proprietary Digital Mental Health Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) (OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that, in response to significant interest from people and medical professionals in Canada, it is expanding the hours of operation at its Toronto Field Trip Health location to provide its psychedelic therapies on evenings and Saturdays. Participants receiving Field Trip’s ketamine-assisted therapies will soon be able to book appointments between 8 am and 5pm on Mondays, between 8am and 8pm from Tuesday to Friday and 12pm to 8pm on Saturdays.

Expanded clinical hours being offered in response to accelerating interest from people and military veterans seeking treatment with ketamine-assisted therapy, plus launch of Portal enables enhanced experiences and greater access to therapies

Field Trip also reported that this week of November 30 - December 4, 2020 is the busiest week to date at its Toronto Field Trip Health center, achieving a record number of sessions scheduled.

First Canadian Military Veteran Completes Treatment with Medavie Blue Cross Reimbursement

Field Trip is also pleased to announce that it has successfully supported an application by a Canadian military veteran to seek reimbursement for Field Trip’s “Core+” program from the Medavie Blue Cross/Veterans Affairs Canada insurance program.

This marks a significant milestone for military veterans wishing to explore psychedelic therapies to help treat the post-traumatic stress and other mental health challenges experienced by military veterans, as insurance coverage will make Field Trip’s treatment programs more affordable and accessible.

Availability of Portal to People in North America

Portal, Field Trip’s proprietary digital mental health platform, also began rolling out across North America to people currently participating in Field Trip’s psychedelic-enhanced therapy programs. Portal, which meets Canadian and US standards for personal health information compliance, is designed to enhance the therapeutic experience and improve outcomes in Field Trip Health centers and beyond. The platform provides people in Field Trip’s programs with therapeutic information, videos, meditations, mood monitoring and activity tracking tools and will soon offer synchronous and asynchronous communication with their therapy team. For therapists, Portal enables customizable therapeutic journeys for each person in therapy, and can help them track the progress of their clients, target lifestyle considerations to work on and collect feedback.