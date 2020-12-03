 

Super League Gaming Announces Super League Arena

Amateur esports players to battle it out across a variety of top esports titles; all competing for cash, scholarship dollars, and other exciting prizes

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming  (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, continues to develop and offer premium programs to connect gamers through their love of play. Today, the company announces the Super League Arena monthly esports tournament series, an exciting new program designed to celebrate the healthy spirit of competition that continues to inspire remarkable growth in esports around the world.

Super League Arena will provide esports players the opportunity to showcase their skill while competing to win up to $10,000 in cash, financial support for their education, and other prizes, all from the comfort and safety of home. To add to the experience, high-profile streamers and influencers will be in the mix, either as casters or players, presenting and participating in special challenges and digital meet-and-greets. Game titles already planned include Fortnite, CS:GO, Apex Legends, Rocket League, Madden and more.

One special event within the Super League Arena series will be the company’s third annual Galentine’s Games, featuring League of Legends. Taking place in February, Galentine’s Games is an all-female tournament and associated live broadcast produced by an all-female production and on-camera crew.

“Super League stands for something special within esports – a platform where players can be celebrated as competitors, even if they have not made it to the varsity or pro level…yet,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “The Super League Arena tournament series will highlight this unique aspect of Super League’s DNA, which has been challenging for tournament organizers to showcase in a COVID world. We’re excited to launch this program, both for our existing community of more than 2.5mm registered players, and for the tens of millions who continue to pursue their personal esports path.”

Each Super League Arena tournament will be live streamed by SuperLeagueTV on Twitch using the company’s fully remote, proprietary production system and patented visualization technology.

The first tournament will take place in January.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

